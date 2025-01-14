A real cat and a box of butterflies: Ukrzaliznytsia shares interesting finds in trains and at stations

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122318 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113070 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121084 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122659 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152101 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107319 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150274 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104095 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113697 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134431 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103931 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110853 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122318 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152101 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150274 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179801 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169280 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108554 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110853 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134431 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128722 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146404 views
A real cat and a box of butterflies: Ukrzaliznytsia shares interesting finds in trains and at stations

A real cat and a box of butterflies: Ukrzaliznytsia shares interesting finds in trains and at stations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26896 views

In 2024, UZ passengers reported lost items 17,218 times. Unusual finds include live butterflies, a diamond cross, a dog jacket, and even a real cat.

In 2024, the company received 17,218 requests to find lost items.

On its official Facebook page, the company shared the most unexpected findings, UNN reports.

Details

 “Some of the findings are so unexpected that they raised only one question:

“How?”, Ukrzaliznytsia says.

Among the things that were left behind were, in particular, the following:

A bucket of eggs;

Image

A bow for shooting;

A box with live butterflies;

A wet swimsuit in a bag;

Cat: 

Image

Yes, it's real. Yes, he is alive. How we can forget a furry friend is a mystery to us all

- the post says.

Electric meat grinder;

Diamond cross with a chain;

A wallet with $6000;

A dog's green jacket;

Last year, Ukrzaliznytsia passengers reportedly asked railroad workers 17,218 times to find things lost on trains and at stations.

“Be sure to check for valuables before leaving the train: headphones, power banks, gadgets, documents, wallets, jewelry, glasses, books, keys, socks, toothbrushes, screwdrivers...”, - calls Ukrzaliznytsia.  

Recall

67% of passengers are satisfied with the services of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024, which is 4% more than last year. Passengers in children's (94%) and women's (83%) cars have the highest level of satisfaction.

Kyiv may change transport operation during air alert: what is known07.01.25, 10:11 • 30642 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyTechnologies

