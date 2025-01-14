A real cat and a box of butterflies: Ukrzaliznytsia shares interesting finds in trains and at stations

In 2024, the company received 17,218 requests to find lost items.

On its official Facebook page, the company shared the most unexpected findings, UNN reports.

“Some of the findings are so unexpected that they raised only one question:

“How?”, Ukrzaliznytsia says.

Among the things that were left behind were, in particular, the following:

A bucket of eggs;

A bow for shooting;

A box with live butterflies;

A wet swimsuit in a bag;

Cat:

Yes, it's real. Yes, he is alive. How we can forget a furry friend is a mystery to us all - the post says.

Electric meat grinder;

Diamond cross with a chain;

A wallet with $6000;

A dog's green jacket;

Last year, Ukrzaliznytsia passengers reportedly asked railroad workers 17,218 times to find things lost on trains and at stations.

“Be sure to check for valuables before leaving the train: headphones, power banks, gadgets, documents, wallets, jewelry, glasses, books, keys, socks, toothbrushes, screwdrivers...”, - calls Ukrzaliznytsia.

67% of passengers are satisfied with the services of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024, which is 4% more than last year. Passengers in children's (94%) and women's (83%) cars have the highest level of satisfaction.

