Snowfall and cold snap: Cyclone Max is approaching Germany

After ice and smog, Germany is facing a new problem - snowfall. This is reported by Bild with reference to climatologist Carsten Brandt, according to UNN.

Details

According to the climatologist, cyclone Max will bring precipitation to Berlin, Brandenburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse.

At the same time, according to the German Meteorological Service, the weather in the country will change dramatically on Thursday and Friday. Thus, snowfalls and cold snaps are expected in the north, and rains in the south. At the same time, the air will warm up to +10°C. However, by the weekend, the temperature will level off across the country.

“Cold air masses will displace warm sea air,” said meteorologist Tore Hansen.

According to German forecasters, snowfall will continue in Bavaria and the east of the country on Friday, while in the western regions the precipitation will stop. The temperature during the day will range from -1 to +4°C, and in the Upper Rhine region it may rise to +6°C.

Winter weather forced the cancellation of flights in three European countries