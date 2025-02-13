ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 14932 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 56021 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 80005 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107542 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79999 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118655 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101356 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113106 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116750 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154129 views

Popular news
Actual
Snowfall and cold snap: Cyclone Max is approaching Germany

Snowfall and cold snap: Cyclone Max is approaching Germany

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41359 views

Cyclone Max will bring snowfall to the northern and eastern regions of Germany. In the south, rains are expected with temperatures up to +10°C, which will later level off across the country to -1...+6°C.

After ice and smog, Germany is facing a new problem - snowfall. This is reported by Bild with reference to climatologist Carsten Brandt, according to UNN.

Details

According to the climatologist, cyclone Max will bring precipitation to Berlin, Brandenburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse.

At the same time, according to the German Meteorological Service, the weather in the country will change dramatically on Thursday and Friday. Thus, snowfalls and cold snaps are expected in the north, and rains in the south. At the same time, the air will warm up to +10°C. However, by the weekend, the temperature will level off across the country.

“Cold air masses will displace warm sea air,” said meteorologist Tore Hansen.

According to German forecasters, snowfall will continue in Bavaria and the east of the country on Friday, while in the western regions the precipitation will stop. The temperature during the day will range from -1 to +4°C, and in the Upper Rhine region it may rise to +6°C.

Winter weather forced the cancellation of flights in three European countries05.01.25, 12:47 • 30853 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
pivnichnyi-rein-vestfaliiaNorth Rhine-Westphalia
bavariiaBavaria
germanyGermany
berlinBerlin

