russia refuses to accept the americans' proposals to end the war in ukraine in its current form

Kyiv • UNN
russia does not accept the us proposals for a ceasefire in ukraine, considering them an attempt to impose a scheme without taking into account the root causes of the conflict. moscow declares a serious but negative consideration of american ideas.
Russia did not hear signals from US President Donald Trump to Kyiv regarding the end of the war, and everything that is on the negotiating table today, Russia believes, is an attempt to find some scheme that would first allow to achieve a ceasefire. Russia also states that Moscow is seriously considering the American proposals, but will not accept them in their current form.
This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov in an interview with Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
We have not heard from Trump a signal to Kyiv to end the war. All that exists today is an attempt to find some scheme that would first allow to achieve a ceasefire, as the Americans see it. And then move on to some other models and schemes, in which, as far as one can judge, there is no place today for our main demand, namely solving the problems associated with the root causes of this conflict. This is completely absent, and this must be overcome
He added that the models and solutions proposed by the Americans are taken very seriously by Russia, but cannot be accepted in their current form.
We have, of course, a deeply and thoroughly thought-out set of our own priorities and approaches to this topic, which is being developed and has been developed, in particular, by our negotiating team at the recent negotiations with the Americans in Riyadh.
Recall
US President Donald Trump has said he wants to see Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine. At worst, he is ready to impose additional tariffs on Russian oil, but does not want to do so.
Trump also said that Russia has a "psychological deadline" to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after he expressed disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to use negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine to reach broader geopolitical agreements with the United States.