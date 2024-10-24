Murder of two Ukrainian servicemen in Germany: charges filed against Russian
Kyiv • UNN
A 57-year-old Russian man is accused of killing two Ukrainian soldiers in Murnau in April. According to investigators, the man killed the soldiers after a dispute about the war.
A 57-year-old Russian man is on trial for the murder of two Ukrainian soldiers in Murnau, Germany, in April this year. According to investigators, the motive for the crime was “offended national pride.” UNN reports this with reference to Euronews .
Details
In April, a man stabbed two Ukrainian soldiers to death on the street in the small town of Murnau in Upper Bavaria. The soldiers were being rehabilitated after their injuries in a trauma clinic.
The alleged perpetrator is a 57-year-old Russian citizen who has lived in Germany since the 1990s. The Munich prosecutor's office filed murder charges against him.
According to the investigation, the Russian and two Ukrainians, aged 23 and 36, knew each other. On that day they were drinking together. A dispute arose between them about the war in Ukraine.
The accused decided that the military “hurt his national pride”. According to investigators of the Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism (ZET), he was an ardent supporter of Russia's aggressive war and a nationalist.
According to media reports, the accused then left the man, went to his apartment, but returned with a knife and attacked two soldiers. One of them died immediately at the scene, and the other died a little later in the hospital.
The alleged perpetrator was arrested in his apartment shortly after the attack and has been in custody since then.
It is noted that one of the killed Ukrainian soldiers served in the Air Assault Troops and was wounded in the battles for Bilohorivka.