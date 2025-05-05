$41.710.11
Former Formula 1 driver Jochen Mass dies at 78

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6452 views

Former Formula 1 driver Jochen Mass has died at the age of 78 after suffering a stroke. During his career, he won the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix once.

Former Formula 1 driver Jochen Mass dies at 78

Former Formula 1 racer Jochen Mass has died at the age of 78. His family informed the dpa news agency about this, writes UNN.

Details

At the end of March, it became known that Mass had been admitted to the emergency room. The reasons for this were not reported at the time.

As it turned out later, the former racer was hospitalized due to a stroke. The German ex-racer died from its consequences in Cannes.

Reference

Mass was born in Bavaria and participated in 105 Formula 1 races from 1973 to 1982. He climbed the podium eight times, competing for the McLaren team, and achieved one victory — at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix.

In endurance races, Mass won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1989 with the Sauber team. 

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 7620.03.25, 12:23 • 14509 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SportsNews of the World
Bavaria
Cannes
Spain
