Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 76

Kyiv • UNN
Former Formula 1 team owner and media personality Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 76. This was reported by his family, writes UNN with reference to AP.
This man was better known simply as "EJ". He ran his own Jordan team in the 1990s and 2000s in Formula 1. His humor, strong opinion and often extravagant style of dress made Jordan a popular expert on television after selling the team in 2005.
Jordan was undergoing treatment for what he himself described as a "fairly aggressive" form of bladder and prostate cancer that had spread to his spine and pelvis.
The family said Jordan "died peacefully with family in Cape Town" on Thursday morning.
EJ brought a great deal of charisma, energy and Irish charm wherever he was. We all formed a huge hole without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with a lot of wonderful memories that make us smile, despite our grief
Details
Irish businessman Jordan ran his own racing team in the lower series before moving to Formula 1 in 1991. It was then that seven-time champion Michael Schumacher first appeared on the track.
Among other drivers, Damon Hill, who won the 1996 championship with Williams, future Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello and Heinz-Harald Frentzen, who was third in the 1999 championship, proved themselves during this time.
Jordan's Grand Prix won four races before Jordan sold the team in 2005. Since then, after new sales and renaming, the team has been competing under the name Aston Martin.
Eddie Jordan was one of the greatest figures in motorsport of all time. He was a unique, wonderful person and a charismatic leader who founded this team and brought it to Formula 1 in 1991. His vision laid the foundation for us, and he left a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community
Addition
