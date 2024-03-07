$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13238 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 39066 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34518 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 192972 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177033 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172092 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218586 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248654 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154464 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371491 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

German government does not want to expropriate Rosneft's shares in three German refineries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48266 views

The German government has extended the trust management of Rosneft's shares in three German refineries for another six months to allow the Russian company to voluntarily sell its shares instead of expropriating them.

German government does not want to expropriate Rosneft's shares in three German refineries

The German government has so far refrained from expropriating the shares of the Russian state-owned company Rosneft in three German oil refineries. This was reported by tagesschau, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the federal government is refraining from expropriating the shares of the Russian state-owned company Rosneft in three German refineries. The country's Ministry of Economy said it wants to extend the trust management for another six months so that Rosneft voluntarily sells its shares, including the majority in a large refinery in Schwedt.

It is noted that two German branches of the company own 54% of the shares of a huge industrial plant in Schwedt, as well as minority stakes in two other refineries in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

Overall, the Russian company controls about 12% of Germany's oil refining capacity.

"The federal government has decided to extend the trust management again after the Russian owners announced their intention to sell their stakes in the two subsidiaries within the extended period," the German Ministry of Economy said.

Recall

The German government is taking steps to nationalize Rosneft's subsidiaries in Germany after placing them under external management.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
