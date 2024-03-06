Bavarian Prime Minister Söder on the supply of Taurus to Ukraine: These weapons must be used

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder is calling for a new vote in the Bundestag on Taurus missiles and the resumption of their production for the Bundeswehr. According to WELT, he said this during a visit to the Bavarian missile company MBDA Deutschland in Schrobenhausen, UNN reports.

Details

Markus Söder called for the delivery of these cruise missiles to Ukraine. He believes that this should not be the sole decision of Scholz, whom he accused of stubbornness.

These weapons must be used. We have a personal and moral interest in helping Ukraine - Zeder said.

He emphasized the need to resume Taurus production in Bavaria and called for a new vote in the Bundestag on the issue of supplying these cruise missiles. During the first vote, which took place at the request of the CDU/CSU on February 22, only 182 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 479 MPs voted against, and five abstained.

Context

MBDA Deutschland in Schrobenhausen produced Taurus missiles until 2019. MBDA CEO Thomas Gottschild explained that the Taurus production facilities are still available, even after years of downtime. However, he did not want to say how long it would take before the new cruise missiles would be ready for use.

The head of MBDA's federal office has already announced the expansion. By the end of 2025, the number of employees in Germany will increase by about 25%, or 300 people. In addition, more than 200 million euros will be invested in the expansion. In addition, in the future, the Schrobenhausen site will also produce large Patriot air defense missiles for the first time outside the United States.

