German Foreign Minister Burbock urges Scholz to "actively consider" supplying Taurus to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22738 views

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "actively consider the possibility" of supplying Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles to protect its territory and population.

German Foreign Minister Burbock urges Scholz to "actively consider" supplying Taurus to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock today called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "actively consider" the possible delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Burbock emphasized that "the facts are very, very clear." Politico reports UNN

Details 

Burbock said that Germany should consider sending "all possible resources" to Ukraine that could help it protect its territory and population.

This was Burbock's response to a question about whether she agreed with Scholz's statementthat Berlin could not send long-range cruise missiles because it would require the presence of German troops on Ukrainian territory.

However, as the newspaper notes, Scholz today again spoke out against sending missiles and made it clear that the decision ultimately rests with him.

"I am the Chancellor, and therefore it concerns me," said the German Chancellor. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
