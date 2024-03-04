German Foreign Minister Burbock urges Scholz to "actively consider" supplying Taurus to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock today called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to "actively consider" the possible delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Burbock emphasized that "the facts are very, very clear." Politico reports UNN.

Details

Burbock said that Germany should consider sending "all possible resources" to Ukraine that could help it protect its territory and population.

This was Burbock's response to a question about whether she agreed with Scholz's statementthat Berlin could not send long-range cruise missiles because it would require the presence of German troops on Ukrainian territory.

However, as the newspaper notes, Scholz today again spoke out against sending missiles and made it clear that the decision ultimately rests with him.

"I am the Chancellor, and therefore it concerns me," said the German Chancellor.