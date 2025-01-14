Unidentified drones spotted over German strategic facilities

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 133549 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127754 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128720 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161921 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157176 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104247 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113824 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117102 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 56921 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120246 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118448 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 47567 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 61553 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 133549 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161921 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157176 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185560 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174979 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118476 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120277 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139588 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131472 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148966 views
Unidentified drones spotted over German strategic facilities

Unidentified drones spotted over German strategic facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35997 views

In Germany, unidentified drones were spotted flying over a chemical park, an ammunition depot, and a military airfield. Police are investigating possible espionage in the context of Russian aggression.

On the evening of January 13, employees of the chemical park in Marl in North Rhine-Westphalia noticed several drones flying over the facility. The UAVs were also spotted by police officers who responded to the call, UNN reports, citing DW and Der Spiegel.

According to media reports, on the same evening, several drones were spotted over a Bundeswehr ammunition depot in Dorsten, a nearby town. UAVs were also spotted over facilities in Bochum, Oberhausen, and Essen. In all of these cases, the drone operators could not be identified.

A day earlier, about ten unidentified UAVs were also spotted over a military airfield in Manhing near Ingolstadt in Bavaria. Local police do not rule out espionage in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

About 20 drones spotted over port in Denmark, police launch investigation04.01.25, 17:44 • 28386 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
bundeswehrBundeswehr
pivnichnyi-rein-vestfaliiaNorth Rhine-Westphalia
bavariiaBavaria
denmarkDenmark
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

