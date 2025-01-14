Unidentified drones spotted over German strategic facilities

On the evening of January 13, employees of the chemical park in Marl in North Rhine-Westphalia noticed several drones flying over the facility. The UAVs were also spotted by police officers who responded to the call, UNN reports, citing DW and Der Spiegel.

According to media reports, on the same evening, several drones were spotted over a Bundeswehr ammunition depot in Dorsten, a nearby town. UAVs were also spotted over facilities in Bochum, Oberhausen, and Essen. In all of these cases, the drone operators could not be identified.

A day earlier, about ten unidentified UAVs were also spotted over a military airfield in Manhing near Ingolstadt in Bavaria. Local police do not rule out espionage in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

