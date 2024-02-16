Difficult relations with German political parties may influence Ursula von der Leyen's refusal to take up the European Green Deal initiatives

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89919 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109213 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151979 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251800 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174500 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226658 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37661 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71958 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39907 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33154 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65723 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251800 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238345 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225083 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89919 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65723 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71958 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113217 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114100 views
Difficult relations with German political parties may influence Ursula von der Leyen's refusal to take up the European Green Deal initiatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28233 views

Controversy with German entrepreneurs over Green Deal initiatives could affect Ursula von der Leyen's programme when she is re-elected president of the European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen will announce her candidacy for a second term as president of the European Commission early next week. The official's initiatives to promote climate change in the EU through a combination of incentives and regulation have been facing a decline in popularity in her own political party for some time, but are attracting the attention of opponents, writes Euractiv and reports UNN.

Details

At home, in Germany, the President of the European Commission's greening of EU policy has made her more popular with her opponents than with her own party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The close relationship with her home country is even so complex that it may put pressure on von der Leyen to suspend or abandon some of the core policies of the Green Deal for Europe (Wren Treaty) if she is elected to a second term.

Her goal of promoting climate change in the EU through a combination of incentives and regulation has paradoxically made her popular with the federal government, but less so with her own CDU.

A Forsa poll in 2023 showed that CDU voters support a second term for von der Leyen as head of the European Commission at a relatively low 51 percent. According to Euractiv, this is no higher than the figures among voters of the Greens and the Free Democratic Party.

The owners of small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany are critical of the tightening of environmental regulations - last month, at the CDU economic conference, industry representatives expressed their disappointment.

Manfred Weber, the head of the European People's Party (the European family of the CDU), openly advocated the abolition of the ban on internal combustion engines. In particular, he argued that such a policy had damaged Bavaria's leading automotive industry.

Using Russian assets to help Ukraine: Euroclear warns against G7 bailout option - FT16.02.24, 16:16 • 22256 views

Since the CDU is willing to accept the inconvenience and does not deny its representatives the top position, it is von der Leyen's candidacy as the main EPP candidate that is most expected on Monday (February 19).

Reducing bureaucracy, competitiveness, new climate rules and warnings on immigration are the key words that CDU leader Friedrich Merz could announce on Monday, says Johannes Lindner of the Jacques Delors Centre (a think tank on the subject of the European Union).

And Ms. von der Leyen has made it clear that during her second term she will focus a little more on CDU priorities

- He added.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Brussels should encourage the European defense industry to consolidate and increase production.

Harris repudiates Trump worldview and says the US won't back down on Ukraine's defense - AP16.02.24, 17:14 • 24014 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
bavariiaBavaria
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

