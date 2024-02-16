Harris repudiates Trump worldview and says the US won't back down on Ukraine's defense - AP

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Harris repudiates Trump worldview and says the US won't back down on Ukraine's defense - AP

Kyiv  •  UNN

The US vice president warned that isolationism and abandonment of allies is dangerous and undermines stability, implicitly rejecting Trump's worldview.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday warned of the dangers of rising authoritarianism and isolationism in a "not so veiled" repudiation of Donald Trump’s worldview and threats to renege on security guarantees for NATO allies should he return to the White House, AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Harris broadly defended the Biden administration's approach to global challenges, especially in terms of international support for Ukraine in the war waged against it by Russia. 

Harris said that the United States will not back down from supporting democracy and multilateralism, as well as protecting international rules and norms from attempts to undermine them.

"Isolation is not separation," she said. - In fact, when America has isolated itself, the threats have only increased. In these troubled times, it is clear that America cannot back down. America must stand firm for democracy. We must stand up for international rules and norms, and we must stand by our allies.

"However, there are people in the United States who disagree," she said. - "They assume that it is in the best interest of the American people to isolate ourselves from the world, ignore common agreements between countries, support dictators, use repressive tactics, and abandon commitments to our allies in favor of unilateral action.

"Let me be clear: this worldview is dangerous, destabilizing, and truly short-sighted," Harris said, without mentioning Trump by name. - "This view will weaken Americans and undermine global stability and global prosperity. That's why President Biden and I reject that view.

Harris said that the Biden administration's "sacred commitment to NATO remains ironclad.

"Imagine if America turned its back on Ukraine and abandoned our NATO allies and our treaty obligations. Imagine if we had condoned (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, let alone cheered him on," Harris emphasized.

Munich security conference to confront political upheaval caused by Trump - media15.02.24, 18:12 • 22716 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

