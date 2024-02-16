Harris repudiates Trump worldview and says the US won't back down on Ukraine's defense - AP

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday warned of the dangers of rising authoritarianism and isolationism in a "not so veiled" repudiation of Donald Trump’s worldview and threats to renege on security guarantees for NATO allies should he return to the White House, AP reports, UNN writes.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Harris broadly defended the Biden administration's approach to global challenges, especially in terms of international support for Ukraine in the war waged against it by Russia.

Harris said that the United States will not back down from supporting democracy and multilateralism, as well as protecting international rules and norms from attempts to undermine them.

"Isolation is not separation," she said. - In fact, when America has isolated itself, the threats have only increased. In these troubled times, it is clear that America cannot back down. America must stand firm for democracy. We must stand up for international rules and norms, and we must stand by our allies.

"However, there are people in the United States who disagree," she said. - "They assume that it is in the best interest of the American people to isolate ourselves from the world, ignore common agreements between countries, support dictators, use repressive tactics, and abandon commitments to our allies in favor of unilateral action.

"Let me be clear: this worldview is dangerous, destabilizing, and truly short-sighted," Harris said, without mentioning Trump by name. - "This view will weaken Americans and undermine global stability and global prosperity. That's why President Biden and I reject that view.

Harris said that the Biden administration's "sacred commitment to NATO remains ironclad.

"Imagine if America turned its back on Ukraine and abandoned our NATO allies and our treaty obligations. Imagine if we had condoned (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, let alone cheered him on," Harris emphasized.

