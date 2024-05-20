Rains and thunderstorms are expected in part of Ukraine by midweek: where to take an umbrella

In Ukraine, over the next three days, there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms in the western regions, in some places in the northeast, and during the day in the northeast, while in the rest of the country there will be no precipitation, the temperature will range from 9° Celsius at night to 28° Celsius during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, in the next three days, May 21-23, there will be short-term rains in most western regions, in some places in the daytime and in the northeast of the country, with thunderstorms in some places, and no precipitation in the rest of the country.

The wind is mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 9-14° at night, 22-28° during the day, and 19-24° in the Carpathian region and on the seaside.

