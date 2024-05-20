Meteorological summer came to Kyiv a week later than usual
Kyiv • UNN
Meteorological summer arrived in Kyiv on May 18, a week later than the long-term average, marking the end of a 115-day meteorological spring that exceeded the climate norm by a month and a half.
Meteorological summer has come to Kyiv, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Monday, UNN reported.
The average daily air temperature in Kyiv steadily moved upward from +15.0°C on May 18, marking the beginning of the meteorological summer
Thus, as indicated, the meteorological spring, which began on January 24 and lasted 115 days, is over. "Its duration exceeded the climatic norm by a month and a half," the observatory noted.
"This year's meteorological summer arrived in Kyiv a week later than the long-term average. The earliest in 144 years of observations it began in 1996 - on April 22, and the latest - on June 7 in 1990 and 2001," the observatory reported .
