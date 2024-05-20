Mostly dry weather in Ukraine, with isolated thunderstorms in the west and northeast

On May 20, most of the territory of Ukraine will be without precipitation, only in the western and northeastern regions there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures at night will range from 8-13°C to 21-26°C during the day, with slightly cooler temperatures in mountainous areas, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on May 20, there will be no precipitation, with short-term rain and thunderstorms in most western regions and in the northeastern part of the country.

The wind is mostly southerly, 3-8 m/s.

Temperatures are 8-13° at night and 21-26° during the day; in the Carpathians and Crimean Mountains, 5-10° at night and 15-20° during the day.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region. South wind, 3-8 m/s. The temperature at night will be 8-13°, during the day 21-26°.