Pertussis is on the rise in a number of European countries and Canada: experts consider it normalization

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 95987 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101175 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109129 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111899 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132842 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136287 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103803 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113451 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120658 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 69203 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115467 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 41103 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40104 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 95987 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136287 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167807 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30794 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115467 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120658 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140581 views
Actual
Pertussis is on the rise in a number of European countries and Canada: experts consider it normalization

Pertussis is on the rise in a number of European countries and Canada: experts consider it normalization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38579 views

In Germany, 24,000 cases of pertussis have been reported - the most since 2013. Poland and the province of Quebec have also seen a sharp increase in cases in early 2024.

An alarming increase in the incidence of pertussis has been recorded in a number of countries around the world. In some regions of Europe, the number of pertussis cases has reached record levels. Experts see this as normalization after the pandemic.

Transmits UNN with reference to rmf24 and Radio Canada.

In the first half of January, a significant increase in pertussis cases was reported in Poland and Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is currently counting more cases than at any time since the introduction of mandatory reporting in 2013. This includes 24,000 cases already counted .

The increase is particularly evident in North Rhine-Westphalia: in 2024, almost 4000 cases of pertussis infection were reported, but the number of cases increased almost tenfold compared to the previous year, as announced by the State Health Center.

For comparison, before the pandemic, the numbers fell from 3,418 cases in 2017 to 2,284 in 2018 and 1,730 in 2019.

The increase was sudden, but it means that the number of cases will return to normal after the pandemic ends, the German Public Health Center emphasizes .

HelpHelp

Pertussis, also called whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection that is usually accompanied by painful coughing fits and is long-lasting.

Whooping cough is dangerous - sometimes even life-threatening - especially for babies under six months of age. Older people who have not been vaccinated for some time can also get seriously ill.

In Poland , more than 1.2 thousand cases of pertussis and more than 3.6 thousand RSV infections were reported in the first half of January. This is a significant increase compared to the same period last year, notes Dr. Pawel Grzesewski, Chief Medical Officer . The expert emphasizes the high activity of these infections at the beginning of the year.

Not even in the top 5 infections: an immunologist on metapneumovirus in Ukraine16.01.25, 17:37 • 31602 views

A sharp increase in pertussis cases was also recorded in Canada, in the province of Quebec.

By email, the Regional Integrated University Center for Health and Social Services (CIUSSS) confirms that 1,081 cases were reported last year, compared to only two cases reported between 2021 and 2023.

Betala Belinga, a doctor specializing in public health at the CIUSJean-François, noted that this is a significant increase, but the rise in the number of cases is relatively normal and follows a cycle.

We have to understand that infections like pertussis, like other infections, develop in cycles, so we shouldn't look at the year, we should look at the period of the cycle. In the case of pertussis, we are talking about a cycle that can last five years

- he explains.
Image

One-fifth of the planned number of Ukrainians have been vaccinated against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus - PHC13.09.24, 15:40 • 12244 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
pivnichnyi-rein-vestfaliiaNorth Rhine-Westphalia
canadaCanada
germanyGermany
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising