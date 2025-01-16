ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Not even in the top 5 infections: an immunologist on metapneumovirus in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31606 views

Almost all children under 5 years old suffer from metapneumovirus, but it is not even in the top 5 infections in Ukraine. Experts refute the connection of the virus with China and call its discussion an attempt to create a sensation.

Almost all children under 5 years old are infected with the metapneumovirus. And in the ranking of raging infections, it is not even in the top 5 in Ukraine. This was stated by the Head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis (NTGEI) Fedir Lapii in a comment to UNN.

The metapneumovirus can affect the lower respiratory tract. This applies to children in the first years of life. It is the cause of about 16,000 deaths worldwide each year. These are young children, primarily premature babies and the elderly, for whom the RSV virus, metapneumovirus, and the influenza virus are a problem, just like COVID-19. So when you hear about 13, 14, 15 cases of metapneumovirus - all children under 5 years old encounter this virus. A child was born, 180,000 children were born last year and the year before - they will get sick at some point in a certain year. If we look at the situation of the week before last, last week I haven't looked yet, then the metapneumovirus is not the leader. It occupies approximately the 6th, 7th, or 8th place in the ranking of isolated viruses in such, in quotes, sociological studies, as we conduct among outpatient clinics, among inpatient facilities

- noted the head of NTGEI.

In Ukraine, they started talking about the metapneumovirus at the beginning of 2025.

Allegedly, it came from China. In fact, assures the infectious disease specialist, the virus has nothing to do with this country and its popularization in the information space is nothing more than an attempt to make another sensation.

We associate China with COVID-19, so a blog or message from an anonymous doctor about overcrowded hospitals in China set off a domino effect, a butterfly effect. Everyone started talking about this virus. And the media space was filled with the metapneumovirus

- says Fedir Lapii.

Addition

If we compare, according to the statistics of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as of January 5, 14 cases of infection were recorded in Ukraine, and in 2024, for the same period, the metapneumovirus was detected in 24 Ukrainians. Scientists first discovered the infection in 2001. Although the virus itself is much older than its discovery. It is generally found, for example, in serum samples of people from the 1950s.

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

COVID-19Health
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

