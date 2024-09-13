One-fifth of the planned number of Ukrainians have been vaccinated against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus - PHC

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
One-fifth of the planned number of Ukrainians have been vaccinated against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus - PHC

One-fifth of the planned number of Ukrainians have been vaccinated against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus - PHC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12245 views

Additional immunization activities against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus are underway in Ukraine. As of September 1, 2024, 306,176 vaccinations have been performed, which is 19.6% of the planned number.

Additional immunization activities against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus continue in Ukraine, with 306,176 vaccinations completed as of early September, 19.6% of the planned number, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

19.6% of the planned number of people were vaccinated as part of additional immunization measures against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus as of September 1, 2024

- reported the CPC.

The agency reminded that additional immunization activities against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus (DPT) are underway in Ukraine for population groups that missed scheduled vaccinations in previous years and need to catch up.

The Ministry of Health is stepping up immunization efforts to get unvaccinated children up to date: Kuzin explains the situation08.05.24, 19:12 • 23047 views

As of September 1, 306,176 vaccinations were reportedly performed:

  • children aged 1-6 years received 43,378 vaccinations against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus (24.7% of the planned number in this age group); 
  • children aged 7-17 years - 48,300 vaccinations against diphtheria and tetanus (22.5%); 
  • adults - 209,283 vaccinations against diphtheria and tetanus (18%).

"The adult population is the least active in catching up with vaccinations," the CDC noted.

"In general, the dynamics of the campaign is positive. The vaccination coverage rate in Ukraine in August is 39.4% higher compared to July, before the start of the campaign," the Center for Public Health reported.

Ukraine launches campaign to strengthen immunization against pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus01.08.24, 15:30 • 14737 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth

Contact us about advertising