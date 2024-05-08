The Ministry of Health is stepping up immunization efforts to get unvaccinated children up to date: Kuzin explains the situation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82490 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107601 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150437 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154449 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40982 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32997 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65196 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33484 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59385 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224658 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82485 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59385 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65196 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112973 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113866 views
Actual
The Ministry of Health is stepping up immunization efforts to get unvaccinated children up to date: Kuzin explains the situation

The Ministry of Health is stepping up immunization efforts to get unvaccinated children up to date: Kuzin explains the situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23050 views

This year, the Ministry of Health is initiating intensified immunization activities to catch up with unvaccinated children as the number of refusers gradually decreases.

This year, the Ministry of Health will initiate enhanced immunization measures to vaccinate unvaccinated children. This was announced during a telethon by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin, UNN reports.

Details

Regarding vaccination statistics, Kuzin pointed out that "for some groups of infections," due to activity over the past three years, "the numbers were already slightly higher than, let's say, those that were seen before.

"But we still have some problematic issues. And now, most often, we talk about insufficient vaccination coverage against diphtheria and tetanus. This vaccine is used among both children and adults, and even every adult should be revaccinated every 10 years," he said.

This year, the Ministry of Health will initiate intensified immunization activities to catch up with unvaccinated children. But the number of refusers is progressively decreasing. And we can see this in the same way already at the end of last year, when we managed to prevent significant measles outbreaks. We conducted additional immunization activities and, fortunately, the number of those who do not trust the vaccine or do not want to be vaccinated is objectively smaller

- Kuzin said.

In response to a question about whether unvaccinated children would be allowed into kindergartens and schools, Kuzin referred to the relevant provision of the law, "which regulates that a child in an educational environment must be vaccinated." "In a stable epidemic situation, a certain number of children can be admitted because they cannot receive the vaccine for health reasons, because they are contraindicated for vaccination. But this is a very small percentage," he said.

"That's why we're actually changing our legislation to strengthen this control. And if we record parents' refusals, we try to explain the value of vaccination as much as possible so that we do not restrict such children from attending schools," Kuzin said.

Commenting on whether the EU has mandatory protocols for conditionally not allowing children to go to school or kindergarten without certain types of vaccinations, Kuzin said that "there are not even discussions about human rights, about admission - not admission, but about expanding antigens in order to ensure a healthy society as much as possible.

At the same time, he pointed out that in terms of bringing the legislative framework in line with European standards, Ukraine has "adapted its legislation on the public health system." But, according to him, "there is still a need to update the Vaccination Calendar." "Because the European Union has gone a little bit further, and it introduces new antigens, that is, new vaccines that prove their effectiveness, for example, in the prevention of cervical cancer, the vaccine against human papillomavirus is now widely used in the European Union," the deputy minister explained.

The Ministry of Health did not record adverse events after vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine - Kuzin08.05.24, 18:25 • 18852 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
european-unionEuropean Union

Contact us about advertising