Russia sent weapons to Madagascar's military government, which came to power as a result of an October coup, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

On December 20, a Russian Air Force plane carrying 40 servicemen and 43 boxes of weapons landed at the international airport near the capital Antananarivo, National Assembly Speaker Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko said on Monday.

"The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the capabilities of the Malagasy armed forces," Randrianasoloniaiko said. "The delegation clearly expressed its readiness to support Madagascar, particularly in training and strengthening the capabilities of our armed forces."

The publication notes that Russia is strengthening military cooperation with Africa, signing military cooperation agreements with a number of governments and deploying troops from its African Corps division to conflict-ridden countries, including Niger and Mali.

According to Randrianasoloniaiko, the equipment delivered to Madagascar included a number of assault and sniper rifles, as well as anti-tank missile launchers.

"They were handed over to the Presidential Guard as part of legitimate cooperation between states," he said, adding that the Russian delegation met with the island nation's military leader, Michael Randrianirina, and they discussed economic cooperation.

In his statement, Randrianirina said that he made a secret trip to Dubai from December 9 to 11, without disclosing the reasons for his trip. He said that the trip was not announced due to concerns about his safety.

