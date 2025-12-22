$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
02:35 PM • 12490 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:00 PM • 12286 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 14603 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
01:06 PM • 17619 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
11:25 AM • 17998 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 18741 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17016 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13124 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12264 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Russia sent a batch of weapons to Madagascar's military government - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Russia has sent weapons to Madagascar's military government, which came to power in an October coup. On December 20, a Russian Air Force plane delivered 40 servicemen and 43 crates of weapons to an international airport near Antananarivo.

Russia sent a batch of weapons to Madagascar's military government - media

Russia sent weapons to Madagascar's military government, which came to power as a result of an October coup, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On December 20, a Russian Air Force plane carrying 40 servicemen and 43 boxes of weapons landed at the international airport near the capital Antananarivo, National Assembly Speaker Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko said on Monday.

"The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the capabilities of the Malagasy armed forces," Randrianasoloniaiko said. "The delegation clearly expressed its readiness to support Madagascar, particularly in training and strengthening the capabilities of our armed forces."

The publication notes that Russia is strengthening military cooperation with Africa, signing military cooperation agreements with a number of governments and deploying troops from its African Corps division to conflict-ridden countries, including Niger and Mali.

Elite military officer becomes President of Madagascar: after the coup, Michael Randrianirina is sworn in as the country's leader17.10.25, 18:57 • 2437 views

According to Randrianasoloniaiko, the equipment delivered to Madagascar included a number of assault and sniper rifles, as well as anti-tank missile launchers.

"They were handed over to the Presidential Guard as part of legitimate cooperation between states," he said, adding that the Russian delegation met with the island nation's military leader, Michael Randrianirina, and they discussed economic cooperation.

In his statement, Randrianirina said that he made a secret trip to Dubai from December 9 to 11, without disclosing the reasons for his trip. He said that the trip was not announced due to concerns about his safety.

Madagascar's military government forms largely civilian cabinet – Reuters28.10.25, 18:50 • 3750 views

