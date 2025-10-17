$41.640.12
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 12330 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 15481 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in Ukraine
12:25 PM • 10922 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 15549 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 13636 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
October 17, 11:03 AM • 15022 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20883 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49681 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28978 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49695 views
Elite military officer becomes President of Madagascar: after the coup, Michael Randrianirina is sworn in as the country's leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

In Madagascar, the leader of the military coup, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, was sworn in as president. The military dissolved all state institutions, except for the lower house of parliament, and will govern the country together with a transitional government.

Elite military officer becomes President of Madagascar: after the coup, Michael Randrianirina is sworn in as the country's leader

Almost all state institutions of Madagascar have been dissolved after a military coup. The leader of the rebellion, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, was sworn in as president. This is reported by UNN with reference to dpi.

Details

In Madagascar, the leader of the military coup, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, was sworn in as president. He also announced that the military had dissolved all state institutions except the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly. It was also confirmed that a military-led committee, together with a transitional government, would govern the country.

Randrianirina himself announced that he would work "with all driving forces" in the country to develop a "good constitution" and new electoral laws.

I will fully, completely and honestly fulfill the high duties of my office as President of the Republic of Madagascar

he said.

Recall

In early October, Madagascar experienced the largest protests in 15 years, which began due to a lack of basic necessities and escalated into demands for political change.

The head of the elite military unit CAPSAT in Madagascar announced the seizure of power after a vote to impeach Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Martial law