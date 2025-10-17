Elite military officer becomes President of Madagascar: after the coup, Michael Randrianirina is sworn in as the country's leader

Almost all state institutions of Madagascar have been dissolved after a military coup. The leader of the rebellion, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, was sworn in as president. This is reported by UNN with reference to dpi.

Details

In Madagascar, the leader of the military coup, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, was sworn in as president. He also announced that the military had dissolved all state institutions except the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly. It was also confirmed that a military-led committee, together with a transitional government, would govern the country.

Randrianirina himself announced that he would work "with all driving forces" in the country to develop a "good constitution" and new electoral laws.

I will fully, completely and honestly fulfill the high duties of my office as President of the Republic of Madagascar he said.

Recall

In early October, Madagascar experienced the largest protests in 15 years, which began due to a lack of basic necessities and escalated into demands for political change.

The head of the elite military unit CAPSAT in Madagascar announced the seizure of power after a vote to impeach Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina.