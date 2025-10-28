Madagascar's military government forms largely civilian cabinet – Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
Madagascar's military government has appointed a largely civilian cabinet, including critics of the ousted president. This happened after the coup when Rajoelina left the country.
Madagascar's military government, which seized power this month, on Tuesday appointed a cabinet composed mainly of civilians, including prominent critics of ousted President Andry Rajoelina. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Prime Minister Herintsalamana Rajaonarivelo headed the cabinet, which included 25 civilians and four military or paramilitary officers.
Madagascar President Rajoelina impeached by lawmakers - Reuters14.10.25, 16:26 • 2767 views
The appointment of civilian ministers indicates the government's desire to strike a balance between military power and political legitimacy
Key appointments include: Christine Razanamahasoa, former speaker of the national assembly, became foreign minister; Fanirisoa Ernaivo, an exiled opponent of Rajoelina, took over the justice ministry; economics professor Hery Ramiarison was appointed finance minister. Security officials received portfolios in the ministries of armed forces, public security, land management, and gendarmerie.
Recall
Earlier this month, the military carried out a coup after Rajoelina left the country amid mass youth protests.
Interim President Colonel Michael Randrianirina stated that the military committee, together with the transitional government, would govern the country until new elections, planned to be held within two years.