Madagascar's military government forms largely civilian cabinet – Reuters

Madagascar's military government, which seized power this month, on Tuesday appointed a cabinet composed mainly of civilians, including prominent critics of ousted President Andry Rajoelina. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Herintsalamana Rajaonarivelo headed the cabinet, which included 25 civilians and four military or paramilitary officers.

Madagascar President Rajoelina impeached by lawmakers - Reuters

The appointment of civilian ministers indicates the government's desire to strike a balance between military power and political legitimacy - analysts note.

Key appointments include: Christine Razanamahasoa, former speaker of the national assembly, became foreign minister; Fanirisoa Ernaivo, an exiled opponent of Rajoelina, took over the justice ministry; economics professor Hery Ramiarison was appointed finance minister. Security officials received portfolios in the ministries of armed forces, public security, land management, and gendarmerie.

Recall

Earlier this month, the military carried out a coup after Rajoelina left the country amid mass youth protests.

Interim President Colonel Michael Randrianirina stated that the military committee, together with the transitional government, would govern the country until new elections, planned to be held within two years.