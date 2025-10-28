Madagascar's military government forms largely civilian cabinet – Reuters

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
04:50 PM • 11469 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 11755 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 19029 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 36963 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 26599 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 23651 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 20034 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16422 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 44206 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31530 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 17655 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 34866 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 32604 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 16068 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 20931 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 11476 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 21456 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 33133 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 36973 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 44216 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
Germany
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 2502 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 10018 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 9898 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 35284 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 44216 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Madagascar's military government forms largely civilian cabinet – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Madagascar's military government has appointed a largely civilian cabinet, including critics of the ousted president. This happened after the coup when Rajoelina left the country.

Madagascar's military government forms largely civilian cabinet – Reuters

Madagascar's military government, which seized power this month, on Tuesday appointed a cabinet composed mainly of civilians, including prominent critics of ousted President Andry Rajoelina. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Herintsalamana Rajaonarivelo headed the cabinet, which included 25 civilians and four military or paramilitary officers.

Madagascar President Rajoelina impeached by lawmakers - Reuters14.10.25, 16:26 • 2767 views

The appointment of civilian ministers indicates the government's desire to strike a balance between military power and political legitimacy

- analysts note.

Key appointments include: Christine Razanamahasoa, former speaker of the national assembly, became foreign minister; Fanirisoa Ernaivo, an exiled opponent of Rajoelina, took over the justice ministry; economics professor Hery Ramiarison was appointed finance minister. Security officials received portfolios in the ministries of armed forces, public security, land management, and gendarmerie.

Recall

Earlier this month, the military carried out a coup after Rajoelina left the country amid mass youth protests.

Interim President Colonel Michael Randrianirina stated that the military committee, together with the transitional government, would govern the country until new elections, planned to be held within two years.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Reuters