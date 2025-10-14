Madagascar President Rajoelina impeached by lawmakers - Reuters

On Tuesday, Madagascar's lawmakers impeached President Andry Rajoelina with 130 votes in favor and one blank ballot, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this exacerbated the political crisis after he dissolved the National Assembly following youth protests that forced him to flee the country.

The country's presidential administration stated that the session was unconstitutional, and any decision or resolution adopted at it was "invalid" after the dissolution of the assembly.

Rajoelina refused to resign, despite a week of Gen Z protests and mass desertions in the army.

According to the BBC, the High Constitutional Court must now approve the outcome of the vote.

The army surrounded the area around the court, located in the capital Antananarivo.

