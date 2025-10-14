Madagascar President Rajoelina impeached by lawmakers - Reuters

$41.610.01
ukenru
03:00 PM • 178 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 10440 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 10995 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16382 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 11706 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17274 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11134 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10382 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12311 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14748 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Publications
Exclusives
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 12404 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 14284 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 23827 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 6892 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5666 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 10441 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16382 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17274 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 56973 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 57181 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
Europe
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5894 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 7152 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 28025 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 32704 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 34082 views
MIM-104 Patriot
T-72
T-90
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Gold

Madagascar President Rajoelina impeached by lawmakers - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

Madagascar lawmakers impeached President Andry Rajoelina with 130 votes. The presidential administration considers the session unconstitutional, as the assembly was dissolved.

Madagascar President Rajoelina impeached by lawmakers - Reuters

On Tuesday, Madagascar's lawmakers impeached President Andry Rajoelina with 130 votes in favor and one blank ballot, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this exacerbated the political crisis after he dissolved the National Assembly following youth protests that forced him to flee the country.

The country's presidential administration stated that the session was unconstitutional, and any decision or resolution adopted at it was "invalid" after the dissolution of the assembly.

Rajoelina refused to resign, despite a week of Gen Z protests and mass desertions in the army.

According to the BBC, the High Constitutional Court must now approve the outcome of the vote.

The army surrounded the area around the court, located in the capital Antananarivo.

Madagascar President leaves country after Gen Z protests - Reuters14.10.25, 11:24 • 2284 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World