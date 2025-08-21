$41.360.10
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 8506 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 39079 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 114244 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 57252 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 98032 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 265692 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 84864 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78343 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 71054 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Peacekeepers for Ukraine? A debate erupted in Germany over the idea of deploying troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

A debate has arisen in Germany regarding the country's possible participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out such a possibility, but society and politicians are divided in their opinions.

Peacekeepers for Ukraine? A debate erupted in Germany over the idea of deploying troops

Allies' discussions about the possible deployment of European peacekeeping forces to Ukraine have sparked heated debate in Germany. Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out the country's participation in the mission, but society and politicians are divided, fearing a repetition of historical shadows and new military failures.

This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Discussions in Europe regarding the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces on Ukrainian territory as part of a possible agreement with Russia have become a serious test for Germany.

Berlin, which is still weighing its own role in global conflicts due to the burden of its Nazi past and failed military campaigns in Afghanistan and Mali, faced a dilemma: support allies or avoid the risks of being drawn into direct confrontation with Moscow.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who came to power after elections with a loud promise to make the Bundeswehr the most powerful army in Europe, declared openness to participating in a peacekeeping mission. At the same time, he admitted: any decision would require parliamentary approval, which would be a difficult task, given the shaky support for his cabinet.

The head of the far-right "Alternative for Germany," Alice Weidel, opposed this idea. She accused Merz's conservatives of "inciting war" and called talks about sending troops "irresponsible and dangerous." Her position is supported by some voters: the party is strengthening its position amid economic difficulties and criticism of billions in spending on supporting Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also voiced concern, warning that the deployment of troops could have "shocking consequences" for Germany.

Additional pressure is created by the international context: French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have already spoken in favor of a possible deployment of forces in post-war Ukraine, while Berlin is acting much more cautiously.

According to a Forsa poll, society is almost evenly divided: 49% of Germans would support the country's participation in a peacekeeping mission, while 45% are categorically against it. This balance of opinions contrasts with more unambiguous support for similar ideas in London and Paris.

Recall

Great Britain plans to send hundreds of military instructors and engineers to Ukraine within the first week after a truce. This will help restore the Armed Forces of Ukraine and patrol the sky to prevent ceasefire violations.

European officials are discussing a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. About ten countries are ready to join this initiative.

Stepan Haftko

