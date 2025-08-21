Allies' discussions about the possible deployment of European peacekeeping forces to Ukraine have sparked heated debate in Germany. Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out the country's participation in the mission, but society and politicians are divided, fearing a repetition of historical shadows and new military failures.

Discussions in Europe regarding the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces on Ukrainian territory as part of a possible agreement with Russia have become a serious test for Germany.

Berlin, which is still weighing its own role in global conflicts due to the burden of its Nazi past and failed military campaigns in Afghanistan and Mali, faced a dilemma: support allies or avoid the risks of being drawn into direct confrontation with Moscow.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who came to power after elections with a loud promise to make the Bundeswehr the most powerful army in Europe, declared openness to participating in a peacekeeping mission. At the same time, he admitted: any decision would require parliamentary approval, which would be a difficult task, given the shaky support for his cabinet.

The head of the far-right "Alternative for Germany," Alice Weidel, opposed this idea. She accused Merz's conservatives of "inciting war" and called talks about sending troops "irresponsible and dangerous." Her position is supported by some voters: the party is strengthening its position amid economic difficulties and criticism of billions in spending on supporting Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also voiced concern, warning that the deployment of troops could have "shocking consequences" for Germany.

Additional pressure is created by the international context: French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have already spoken in favor of a possible deployment of forces in post-war Ukraine, while Berlin is acting much more cautiously.

According to a Forsa poll, society is almost evenly divided: 49% of Germans would support the country's participation in a peacekeeping mission, while 45% are categorically against it. This balance of opinions contrasts with more unambiguous support for similar ideas in London and Paris.

