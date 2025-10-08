High-rise building collapsed in Madrid: four dead

Four people have died in the Spanish capital, Madrid, as a result of a partial collapse of a multi-story building under construction, writes UNN with reference to EFE.

The number of victims as a result of the incident is four dead and three injured due to the partial collapse of the internal structure of the building under construction. - the publication states.

Details

Four people were reported missing after the collapse of part of the building under construction (involving approximately 40 people) - a manager named Laura and three workers from Mali, Guinea, and Ecuador, aged between 30 and 50.

Two workers were in the basement bathrooms at the time of the accident, and the third was on the top floor of the six-story building.

Around 2:00 AM, firefighters found the last two bodies among the rubble of the building located on Calle de las Illeras, between the Opera House and Puerta del Sol square, which partially collapsed immediately after 1:00 PM on Tuesday.

Indonesia boarding school collapse: search for victims halted, 61 dead reported