Indonesia boarding school collapse: search for victims halted, 61 dead reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

The search for victims of the collapse of the Al-Khozin Islamic boarding school in East Java, Indonesia, has concluded. 61 bodies and seven body parts have been found, and search operations have been stopped.

Indonesia boarding school collapse: search for victims halted, 61 dead reported

In Indonesia, rescuers have completed the search for victims after the collapse of the Al-Khozin Islamic boarding school in East Java.

61 bodies and seven body parts were found under the rubble, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Indonesian rescuers on Tuesday completed the search for victims trapped under the rubble of a collapsed Islamic boarding school in East Java province, after recovering more than 60 bodies

- disaster services reported.

The disaster relief agency said that "the bodies of all 61 people who were in the building were found, as well as seven body parts that the police are trying to identify." The agency also reported that it had stopped search operations.

As stated, rescuers used excavators and cranes to lift large pieces of concrete.

Operations related to the collapse of the Al-Khozin school structure... officially closed

- said Mohammad Syafi, head of the search and rescue agency, after authorities cleared the rubble.

"Among the identified parts are severed limbs," said Budi Irawan, deputy head of the agency.

Addition

Al-Khozin is one of more than 42,000 Islamic pesantren schools across Indonesia, but only 50 of them have official building permits, the Ministry of Public Works said. Reuters could not confirm Al-Khozin's permit or contact the school's management. Local media quoted school principal Subandi as saying last week that the school allegedly did not have such a permit, the publication writes.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that an Islamic boarding school collapsed in East Java province, Indonesia. Rescuers are searching for 38 people trapped under the rubble, one person has died, and 102 have been evacuated.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
Indonesia