The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the illegal "visit" to the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea by the Russian Federation of the Ambassadors of Burkina Faso Aristide Tapsoba, the Republic of Mali Seydou Camara, and the Republic of Niger Issa Abdou Sidik in Russia, which took place on September 18-20, reports UNN.

African diplomats grossly violated international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as a number of UN General Assembly resolutions, including No. 68/262 "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine," which confirms the non-recognition of any changes in the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Such actions also contradict Ukrainian legislation, which clearly defines the procedure for entering the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers this "visit" a blatant violation of international law and national legislation not only by the mentioned individuals but also by the regimes they represent.

The actions of the ambassadors look particularly cynical against the backdrop of efforts allegedly made by the regimes of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to preserve and protect their own sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. The Russian Federation continues to use individual foreign diplomats as paid extras for its propaganda purposes, trying to create a false impression of the international legitimization of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. - the statement says.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the ambassadors to "realize that by their actions they have actually participated in the Russian campaign to legitimize colonial conquests, which makes the position of these African diplomats particularly hypocritical."

Ukraine reserves the right to respond to any violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. - summarized the diplomatic department.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the visit of the ambassadors of Burundi, Guinea, and Chad to temporarily occupied Crimea