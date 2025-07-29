The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the visit of the ambassadors of Burundi, Guinea, and Chad to temporarily occupied Crimea

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10426 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 41184 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 18497 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 37461 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 115832 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 55673 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 67254 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182446 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86143 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 168403 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
46%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN08:39 AM • 54888 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 51682 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 17682 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 27900 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 16707 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 17595 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 41184 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 115832 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182446 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 145706 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 107955 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 161144 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 97070 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 94517 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 88259 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the visit of the ambassadors of Burundi, Guinea, and Chad to temporarily occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the illegal visit of the ambassadors of Burundi, Guinea, and Chad to temporarily occupied Crimea, calling it a serious violation of international law. Ukraine reserves the right to take responsive measures and initiate the inclusion of the mentioned individuals in sanctions lists.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the visit of the ambassadors of Burundi, Guinea, and Chad to temporarily occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the illegal visit to the temporarily occupied Crimea by the ambassadors of the Republic of Burundi, the Republic of Guinea, and the Republic of Chad to Russia.

The ministry emphasized that such actions are a serious violation of international law, writes UNN with reference to the MFA statement.  

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the illegal visit to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, by the ambassadors of the Republic of Burundi, Joseph Nkurunziza, the Republic of Guinea, Nyankoy Haba, and the Republic of Chad, Adama Beshir Mahamud, to Russia.

- the statement says. 

The Ministry emphasized that this visit is a serious violation of international law.

Such actions contradict the universally recognized principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and undermine the efforts of the international community aimed at ending Russian aggression and restoring comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

- noted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that the Russian Federation continues to use diplomats from third countries for propaganda purposes. The aggressor state also tries to create the illusion of "recognition" of the illegal occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

Not only strengthening sanctions pressure: Sybiha outlined 7 main priorities of "power diplomacy"25.07.25, 21:24 • 3446 views

We call on foreign diplomats to strictly adhere to the norms of international law, respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and refrain from actions that can be regarded as direct or indirect approval of the aggressor state's crimes.

- emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also expressed hope that foreign governments will give an appropriate assessment of the actions of their representatives, who, by their ill-considered actions, harm bilateral relations with Ukraine and the reputation of their own states in the international arena.

The Ukrainian side reserves the right to take necessary political and diplomatic response measures in response to these unfriendly actions, and will also initiate the inclusion of the mentioned persons in the sanctions lists.

- summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, sharply criticized the participation of the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva, emphasizing that she should be held accountable for Russia's crimes, not speak at international forums. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Chad
Guinea
Crimea
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9