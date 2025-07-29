The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the visit of the ambassadors of Burundi, Guinea, and Chad to temporarily occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the illegal visit to the temporarily occupied Crimea by the ambassadors of the Republic of Burundi, the Republic of Guinea, and the Republic of Chad to Russia.

The ministry emphasized that such actions are a serious violation of international law, writes UNN with reference to the MFA statement.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the illegal visit to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, by the ambassadors of the Republic of Burundi, Joseph Nkurunziza, the Republic of Guinea, Nyankoy Haba, and the Republic of Chad, Adama Beshir Mahamud, to Russia. - the statement says.

The Ministry emphasized that this visit is a serious violation of international law.

Such actions contradict the universally recognized principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and undermine the efforts of the international community aimed at ending Russian aggression and restoring comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. - noted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that the Russian Federation continues to use diplomats from third countries for propaganda purposes. The aggressor state also tries to create the illusion of "recognition" of the illegal occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

We call on foreign diplomats to strictly adhere to the norms of international law, respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and refrain from actions that can be regarded as direct or indirect approval of the aggressor state's crimes. - emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also expressed hope that foreign governments will give an appropriate assessment of the actions of their representatives, who, by their ill-considered actions, harm bilateral relations with Ukraine and the reputation of their own states in the international arena.

The Ukrainian side reserves the right to take necessary political and diplomatic response measures in response to these unfriendly actions, and will also initiate the inclusion of the mentioned persons in the sanctions lists. - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, sharply criticized the participation of the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva, emphasizing that she should be held accountable for Russia's crimes, not speak at international forums.