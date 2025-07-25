Not only strengthening sanctions pressure: Sybiha outlined 7 main priorities of "power diplomacy"

On the final day of the annual Meeting of Heads of Foreign Diplomatic Missions, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha outlined 7 main priorities of "power diplomacy" - from strengthening defense capabilities and sanctions pressure to supporting Ukrainians abroad and promoting Euro-Atlantic integration. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs named strengthening Ukrainian defense capabilities as the first priority of power diplomacy, because "strengthening capabilities at the front is strengthening positions at the negotiating table." According to the minister, the number one task remains the regular attraction of additional weapons, the transition from allies providing weapons "from warehouses" or orders from their defense industry to investments in the Ukrainian "defense industry," the localization of their production facilities in Ukraine, and joint production.

The second priority is to increase pressure on Russia and its accomplices. Your mission is the systemic weakening of the aggressor's economic and military potential. We have created a sanctions policy department in the ministry – this is also an indicator of priority – Sybiha noted.

The third priority, according to the head of the department, is bringing Russian war criminals to justice and returning our people. The minister emphasized the need to ensure the earliest possible start of the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. He also stressed the importance of attribution within the OPCW and maximum involvement in the international compensation mechanism for damages.

The fourth priority is resources for recovery and development. Each of you must contribute as much as possible to attracting financial, humanitarian, and other assistance to strengthen our resilience and overcome the consequences of the war. Reconstruction is not a task for tomorrow. It is a process that is ongoing today. I also ask you to work with governments to provide guarantees to their investors who want to invest in Ukraine – he emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the fifth priority is to promote Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, as Ukraine is not a passive candidate in line, but a key contributor and defender of the values that define Europe.

The sixth priority is public diplomacy and communication. Our partner countries are democracies where public opinion shapes government policy. Russia's efforts are aimed not only at discrediting us, but also at destabilizing the democratic order in the countries that support us. Supporting Ukraine is also supporting democracy. This vision must be leading. In every parliament, support for Ukraine must be a cross-party consensus. It cannot be the subject of political struggle or division – the minister emphasized.

Sybiha named the protection and support of millions of Ukrainians abroad as the seventh priority. The minister stated that the consular direction should not only expand its presence, but also improve quality. This includes further simplifying access to consular services, in particular through digitalization, and implementing the law on multiple citizenship to maintain the ties of Ukrainians abroad with their state.

The world must feel our pain. However, even more so, the world must feel our strength today. To admire it and believe in us. Not to get tired, because we do not get tired. Allies must support us even more strongly and become stronger through cooperation with us – the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized.

