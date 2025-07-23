Andriy Sybiha, together with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, visited Babyn Yar

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, along with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, visited the Babyn Yar memorial complex. This was reported by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mykhailo Brodsky on his Telegram page, according to UNN.

Details

The Foreign Ministers of Israel and Ukraine visited the Babyn Yar memorial complex the ambassador wrote.

For reference

Babyn Yar is a ravine (park) on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv. It became widely known in Ukraine and beyond due to the mass executions of people of various nationalities carried out by German occupiers during World War II in 1941–1943.

In total, between 70,000 and 150,000 people were killed, including tens of thousands of Jews, whom the Nazi regime did not consider human.

Addition

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar arrived in Ukraine. He will hold talks with the Ukrainian leadership and representatives of the Jewish community.

Ukraine and Israel agreed to initiate a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat amid the alliance of Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang. Both countries face security challenges from Russia and Iran.