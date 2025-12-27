258 combat engagements recorded at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, December 26, 258 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 63 assault actions of the aggressor. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated December 27, 2025.

According to operational information as of 08:00, 258 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 65 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3130 shellings, including 115 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3624 kamikaze drones for attacks. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly on the city of Kharkiv; the settlements of Prosiana, Pokrovske of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Ternuvate, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Novodanylivka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Odrado-Kamianka of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and one other important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three enemy attacks took place yesterday. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 97 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipky, Starytsia, and towards the settlements of Vilcha and Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, 12 combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, and towards Petropavlivske, Novoplatonivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 33 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Kopanky, Kolodiazi, Serednie, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Lyman and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Siversk and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks in the area of Minkivka and towards Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Tovste, Sichneve, Verbove, Vyshneve, Vorone, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 31 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Varvarivka, Solodke, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped nine attacks by the invaders on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1240 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized five tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 205 unmanned aerial vehicles, 158 units of automotive equipment, and a heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

