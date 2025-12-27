258 combat engagements recorded at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:01 AM • 4368 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 18335 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 47233 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 34083 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 39242 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 52145 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28431 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22234 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19938 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21655 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
82%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is knownDecember 26, 11:50 PM • 13219 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM • 12284 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday01:32 AM • 11390 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs02:27 AM • 12853 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 9982 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 22479 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 47281 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 23975 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 52169 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 50384 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Kash Patel
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 22489 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 13087 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 12761 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 14524 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 29099 views
Actual
Technology
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
Diia (service)

258 combat engagements recorded at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

On December 26, 258 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 63 assault actions of the aggressor in the Pokrovsk direction.

258 combat engagements recorded at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, December 26, 258 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 63 assault actions of the aggressor. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated December 27, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, 258 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 65 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3130 shellings, including 115 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3624 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly on the city of Kharkiv; the settlements of Prosiana, Pokrovske of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Ternuvate, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Novodanylivka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Odrado-Kamianka of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and one other important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three enemy attacks took place yesterday. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 97 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipky, Starytsia, and towards the settlements of Vilcha and Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, 12 combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, and towards Petropavlivske, Novoplatonivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 33 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Kopanky, Kolodiazi, Serednie, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Lyman and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Siversk and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks in the area of Minkivka and towards Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Tovste, Sichneve, Verbove, Vyshneve, Vorone, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 31 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Varvarivka, Solodke, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped nine attacks by the invaders on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1240 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized five tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 205 unmanned aerial vehicles, 158 units of automotive equipment, and a heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled a mechanized assault by Russian troops in the direction of Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, and hit 12 units of armored vehicles.

Since the beginning of the war, SBU special forces have destroyed over 500 Russian air defense systems27.12.25, 01:41 • 2282 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv