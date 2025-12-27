Since the beginning of the war, SBU special forces have destroyed over 500 Russian air defense systems

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, fighters of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine have eliminated more than 500 Russian air defense systems. This was reported by the SSU press center, which also published a video of the combat operations of the "Alpha" special forces, UNN reports.

We "congratulate" the enemy in our own way on today's Air Defense Forces Day of the Russian Ground Forces. After all, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, our soldiers of the "Alpha" special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine have systematically destroyed the enemy's "impenetrable" air shield. - the message says.

It is noted that among the affected targets are key elements of the so-called "most modern Russian air defense", including:

long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 and S-300,

Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems,

Buk-M2 / Buk-M3, Tor-M2, Osa, and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems,

radar stations,

command posts and detection means, without which air defense turns into a blind and uncoordinated system.

"The work performed has undeniable value: it allowed to break through corridors in the multi-layered Russian air defense system and provide passages for strikes of Ukrainian long-range drones deep into the enemy's rear - at bases, warehouses, airfields and other military targets," the special service emphasized.

Recall

On December 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a concentration of personnel of the 14th Special Forces Brigade of the Russian Federation in Berdiansk and a warehouse of the 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment in Starobesheve. An enemy fuel and lubricants warehouse in Volnovakha was also destroyed.

Researchers have identified the likely location of Russian Oreshnik missiles in Belarus