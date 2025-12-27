Since the beginning of the war, SBU special forces have destroyed over 500 Russian air defense systems

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
December 26, 06:17 PM • 8972 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 22340 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 21347 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 27808 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 41376 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 25654 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 20388 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19351 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21136 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45537 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
78%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 10411 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhotoDecember 26, 03:38 PM • 34400 views
Ferris wheel in Podil, Kyiv, ceased operation: owner began dismantling at the request of the prosecutor's officeDecember 26, 03:39 PM • 4398 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 9280 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13337 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13389 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 22334 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 18759 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 41372 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45535 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Viktor Liashko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
California
Minsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13389 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 9332 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 10433 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 12531 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 27202 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Diia (service)

Since the beginning of the war, SBU special forces have destroyed over 500 Russian air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, fighters of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine have destroyed over 500 Russian air defense systems.

Since the beginning of the war, SBU special forces have destroyed over 500 Russian air defense systems

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, fighters of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine have eliminated more than 500 Russian air defense systems. This was reported by the SSU press center, which also published a video of the combat operations of the "Alpha" special forces, UNN reports.

We "congratulate" the enemy in our own way on today's Air Defense Forces Day of the Russian Ground Forces. After all, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, our soldiers of the "Alpha" special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine have systematically destroyed the enemy's "impenetrable" air shield.

- the message says.

It is noted that among the affected targets are key elements of the so-called "most modern Russian air defense", including:

  • long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 and S-300,
    • Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems,
      • Buk-M2 / Buk-M3, Tor-M2, Osa, and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems,
        • radar stations,
          • command posts and detection means, without which air defense turns into a blind and uncoordinated system.

            "The work performed has undeniable value: it allowed to break through corridors in the multi-layered Russian air defense system and provide passages for strikes of Ukrainian long-range drones deep into the enemy's rear - at bases, warehouses, airfields and other military targets," the special service emphasized.

            Recall

            On December 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a concentration of personnel of the 14th Special Forces Brigade of the Russian Federation in Berdiansk and a warehouse of the 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment in Starobesheve. An enemy fuel and lubricants warehouse in Volnovakha was also destroyed.

            Researchers have identified the likely location of Russian Oreshnik missiles in Belarus26.12.25, 23:39 • 1096 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            War in Ukraine
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            Buk air defense system
            Tor missile system
            Security Service of Ukraine
            S-400 missile system
            Pantsir missile system
            S-300 missile system
            Ukraine