Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 39633 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 44866 views
Researchers have identified the likely location of Russian Oreshnik missiles in Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

According to satellite analysis by American researchers, Russia may deploy new hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads in eastern Belarus, potentially enhancing its missile capabilities in Europe.

Researchers have identified the likely location of Russian Oreshnik missiles in Belarus

Russia is likely deploying new nuclear-capable hypersonic ballistic missiles at a former airbase in eastern Belarus. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

Two researchers from the United States identified the former airbase in Belarus while analyzing satellite images. According to a source familiar with the situation, these assessments generally align with US intelligence findings.

Such a move could enhance Russia's capabilities to deliver missiles across Europe

- the news agency writes.

Researchers Jeffrey Lewis from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California and Decker Eveleth from the research and analysis organization CNA in Virginia stated that they based their conclusion regarding the deployment of Oreshnik missiles on images from the commercial satellite company Planet Labs.

Lewis and Eveleth stated that they are 90% confident that mobile Oreshnik launchers will be deployed at a former airbase near Krychaw, approximately 307 km east of the Belarusian capital Minsk and 478 km southwest of Moscow.

According to the findings of American researchers, analysis of Planet Labs images revealed a hasty construction project that began between August 4 and 12, and showed features consistent with the characteristics of a Russian strategic missile base.

One of the clear signs in the November 19 photograph is a "military railway transshipment point" surrounded by a protective fence, where, according to Eveleth, missiles, their mobile launchers, and other components could be delivered by train.

Another feature, according to Lewis, is the pouring of a concrete pad at the end of the runway, which was then covered with earth, which he called "consistent with a camouflaged launch point."

Recall

Russia plans to increase serial production of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile and is considering options for its modernization to enhance the combat part's strike potential.

On December 18, 2025, Alexander Lukashenka stated that the Oreshnik missile system had entered combat duty in Belarus.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Minsk
Belarus
Reuters
Virginia
California
United States