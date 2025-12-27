Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow, black ice on the roads: weather for December 27

$41.930.22
December 26, 06:17 PM • 13224 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 35506 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 28222 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 34438 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 47144 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 27369 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 21707 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19716 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21457 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 47470 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Popular news
Bus explosion in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of incidentDecember 26, 07:55 PM • 6292 views
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is known11:50 PM • 8892 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine12:49 AM • 7216 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday01:32 AM • 5784 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs02:27 AM • 4456 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 17765 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 35507 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 20801 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 47144 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 47470 views
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 17765 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 11839 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 11611 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 13456 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 28111 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow, black ice on the roads: weather for December 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On Saturday, December 27, cloudy weather with snow is expected in Ukraine in the eastern regions. Black ice on the roads in places, daytime temperature from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow, black ice on the roads: weather for December 27

On Saturday, December 27, it will be cloudy and snowy in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

Forecasters predict light snow in some places in the eastern regions today, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Black ice on roads in some places. Wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western regions (except Zakarpattia) during the day.

Daytime temperature from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

On Saturday, December 27, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, with no precipitation during the day.

In Kyiv region, black ice on roads in some places. Wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day from 3° below zero to 2° above zero; in the capital during the day 0-2° below zero.

What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes26.12.25, 17:30 • 35507 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv