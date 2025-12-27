Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with snow, black ice on the roads: weather for December 27

On Saturday, December 27, it will be cloudy and snowy in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

Forecasters predict light snow in some places in the eastern regions today, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Black ice on roads in some places. Wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western regions (except Zakarpattia) during the day.

Daytime temperature from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

On Saturday, December 27, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, with no precipitation during the day.

In Kyiv region, black ice on roads in some places. Wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day from 3° below zero to 2° above zero; in the capital during the day 0-2° below zero.

What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes