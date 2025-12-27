$41.930.22
December 26, 06:17 PM • 11614 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 29868 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 25494 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 31838 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 44826 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 26707 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 21213 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19569 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21325 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 46582 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Popular news
Israel becomes the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland's independence: Netanyahu signs historic declarationDecember 26, 06:03 PM • 3806 views
US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees - ZelenskyyDecember 26, 06:36 PM • 3076 views
Bus explosion in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of incidentDecember 26, 07:55 PM • 3730 views
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is known11:50 PM • 5600 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine12:49 AM • 4414 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 16039 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 29868 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 19891 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 44826 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 46582 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 16039 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 11210 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 11169 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 13013 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 27696 views
Russian economy enters a phase of controlled chaos - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that the Russian financial system is entering a phase of controlled chaos, losing transparency and control. Starting from 2027, Russian financial companies will publish only depersonalized data on ownership structure, and regular income declarations for civil servants will be abolished.

Russian economy enters a phase of controlled chaos - intelligence

The Russian financial and institutional system is sinking deeper into a state of managed chaos: spheres are becoming increasingly opaque, control is reduced to manual management, and openness is virtually disappearing. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Central Bank of the Russian Federation has recognized the de facto collapse of disclosure standards: from 2027, financial organizations plan to be obliged to publish only anonymized data on ownership structure.

According to the FISU, after 2022, banks and insurers were allowed not to disclose information about owners and management, citing sanction risks.

The result is that out of 352 credit organizations, only three banks, or less than 1%, currently disclose their ownership structure. The "compromise" proposed by the regulator provides for formal "yes/no" answers regarding the presence of individuals with significant influence, "unfriendly" non-residents, or problematic beneficiaries, with the form to be filled out by the central bank itself. This emphasizes that the market is unable to ensure even minimal openness without manual control. The regulatory framework is promised to be adopted in 2026 and launched no earlier than April 2027.

- the post says.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that, in parallel, the state is moving in the opposite direction in other areas. A package of bills has been submitted to the State Duma that abolishes regular income declarations for Russian civil servants. Deputies and senators called this a "step in the fight against corruption," which only widens the gap between rhetoric and real control mechanisms.

Against the backdrop of institutional degradation, economic tensions are escalating. A third of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the Russian Federation do not rule out closing their businesses within six months. Banks have sharply reduced consumer lending: POS loans are approved for only one in ten clients, and the share of rejections in November reached up to 90%. At the same time, pawnshops received 9.6 billion rubles in net profit from January to September – 54% more than a year earlier, which is an indirect indicator of the decline in the population's solvency.

- writes the FISU.

Financial problems have also affected the public sector. In 2025, the volume of non-payments by state-owned companies to businesses for public procurement contracts increased 2.7 times: from 200 cases for 1.5 billion rubles in 2024 to 548 cases for almost 4.03 billion rubles. Companies delay payments for one to three months, effectively borrowing at the expense of contractors. The reasons are falling revenues and high borrowing costs.

An additional signal of disorder was the cyber sphere: 73% of all data leaks in 2025 occurred in the public sector itself. Business and employee expectations are also bleak: only 13% of Russians expect to receive an annual bonus.

"Collectively, these trends form a picture of a market that is increasingly moving away from global standards and is preserved in a state of closedness, distrust, and systemic chaos," the intelligence service added.

Recall

Russian dictator Putin voiced a set of propaganda theses about "almost full employment," "low unemployment," and an "inevitable technological breakthrough." These statements are intended to create an image of well-being against the backdrop of war and sanctions.

Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD23.12.25, 13:12 • 36812 views

