Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On the night of December 27, Poland scrambled its fighter jets due to a Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine. Military aircraft operated in Polish airspace, and air defense systems were put on alert.

Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 27, Poland scrambled fighter jets due to the threat of a Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Twitter of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Due to the activity of long-range Russian air forces striking the territory of Ukraine, military aviation began operating in Polish airspace.

- reported the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces.

It is noted that Polish fighter aircraft "began operations, and ground air defense and radar reconnaissance systems reached a state of readiness."

"These operations are preventive in nature and are aimed at ensuring the security and protection of airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to threatened zones," the post says.

The military added that the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and its subordinate forces remain ready to respond.

Recall

On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat after detecting the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

It was also reported that on the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones over Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

