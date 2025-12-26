$41.930.22
Poland developed an "invisible shield" against drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Polish scientists have developed an innovative electromagnetic system called Stratus for the rapid neutralization of drones without explosions. The technology uses powerful electromagnetic pulses to disrupt or destroy the electronic components of drones and has successfully passed laboratory tests.

Poland developed an "invisible shield" against drones

Polish scientists have developed an innovative electromagnetic system that can quickly neutralize drones without explosions or shots, enhancing the protection of important objects, although the technology is still undergoing testing. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Polish scientists have created an electromagnetic system capable of instantly disabling enemy drones.

According to the developers, this breakthrough technology could radically change the protection of critical infrastructure and sensitive facilities.

The system, called Stratus, was developed by a team at Gdańsk University of Technology and uses powerful electromagnetic pulses to disrupt or destroy the electronic components of drones

- DW writes.

According to DW, unlike traditional anti-drone measures — such as firearms or explosive interceptors — Stratus uses short, high-intensity pulses that neutralize a drone almost instantly without a physical explosion.

Researchers compare this development to an "invisible protective shield." It is noted that the technology has successfully passed tests in laboratory and controlled conditions, but is not yet used in practice.

Recall

Poland installed the first elements of a drone countermeasures system on the border with Belarus near the city of Krynki. The system will start operating in January, detecting, tracking, and neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles.

