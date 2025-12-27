A third of Kyiv residents left without heating after Russian attack - Klitschko

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of December 27, almost a third of Kyiv is currently without heat supply. This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, almost a third of the capital is currently without heat supply. There is no electricity in some areas of the left bank. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply. - Klitschko reported.

On the night of December 27, Kyiv suffered a combined attack by the Russian Federation, which caused fires in residential buildings and parking lots in several districts of the city. There are casualties, rescuers evacuated 10 people from a nursing home.