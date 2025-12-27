A third of Kyiv residents left without heating after Russian attack - Klitschko
Kyiv • UNN
Almost a third of Kyiv was left without heating after the Russian attack on the night of December 27. There is no electricity in parts of the left bank districts, energy workers are working to restore it.
As a result of the Russian attack on the night of December 27, almost a third of Kyiv is currently without heat supply. This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.
Details
As a result of the enemy attack, almost a third of the capital is currently without heat supply. There is no electricity in some areas of the left bank. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.
Recall
On the night of December 27, Kyiv suffered a combined attack by the Russian Federation, which caused fires in residential buildings and parking lots in several districts of the city. There are casualties, rescuers evacuated 10 people from a nursing home.