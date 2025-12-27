AFU eliminated another 1,240 Russian servicemen in one day - General Staff

On December 26, the Russian army lost at least 1,240 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 33 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.12.25 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 1,203,310 (+1,240) people;

tanks - 11,464 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles - 23,823 (+19) units;

artillery systems - 35,542 (+33) units;

MLRS - 1,579 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 1,264 (+0) units;

aircraft - 434 (+0) units;

helicopters - 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 95,539 (+205) units;

cruise missiles - 4,107 (+0) units;

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 2 (+0) units;

vehicles and fuel tanks - 71,612 (+158) units;

special equipment - 4,029 (+0) units.

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

