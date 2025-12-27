On the night of December 27, on the Zaporizhzhia front, during a combat mission, RDK commander Denys WhiteRex Kapustin was killed. This is reported by UNN with reference to RDK.

Details

It is noted that he died after an FPV drone strike.

All details will be released later - while the details of the incident are being established - the message says.

"We will definitely avenge you, Denys," the RDK added.

Recall

In the battles for Ukraine's Independence, 48-year-old photographer and serviceman Yuriy Kostyshyn, known as "Kit Kharakternyk," was killed. He served in the 93rd and 44th brigades, participated in the defense of Kyiv, and had personal exhibitions of his front-line photographs.

Former director of the show "Orel i Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died at the front