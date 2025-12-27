$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:01 AM • 4106 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 18065 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 46738 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 33834 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 39048 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 51886 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28401 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22229 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19932 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21650 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Technology
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
Diia (service)

Commander of Russian Volunteer Corps killed in Zaporizhzhia direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2658 views

RVC commander Denis WhiteRex Kapustin was killed on the night of December 27 in the Zaporizhzhia direction while performing a combat mission. Death occurred after an FPV drone strike.

Commander of Russian Volunteer Corps killed in Zaporizhzhia direction

On the night of December 27, on the Zaporizhzhia front, during a combat mission, RDK commander Denys WhiteRex Kapustin was killed. This is reported by UNN with reference to RDK.

Details

It is noted that he died after an FPV drone strike.

All details will be released later - while the details of the incident are being established

- the message says.

"We will definitely avenge you, Denys," the RDK added.

Recall

In the battles for Ukraine's Independence, 48-year-old photographer and serviceman Yuriy Kostyshyn, known as "Kit Kharakternyk," was killed. He served in the 93rd and 44th brigades, participated in the defense of Kyiv, and had personal exhibitions of his front-line photographs.

Vita Zelenetska

Kyiv