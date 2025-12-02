$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
11:54 AM • 10702 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
11:33 AM • 12015 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 11103 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 13653 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
December 2, 06:00 AM • 46047 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 46735 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58349 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48762 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44787 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - Reuters
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposals
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters
Former director of the show "Orel i Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Vasyl Khomko, call sign "Beirut", died on October 2, 2025, at the age of 45, covering the retreat of a group. He volunteered in March 2022 and served in the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and the SSO. The farewell ceremony for the hero will take place on December 5 in St. Michael's Cathedral, with burial at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

Former director of the show "Orel i Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died at the front

Vasyl "Beirut" Khomko volunteered to defend Ukraine in March 2022. In early October, the defender was considered missing, but it was later revealed that on October 2, 2025, he died in battle, covering the retreat of a group. He was 45 years old. This was reported by his wife Halyna Spivak and sister Alyona Khomko, according to UNN.

Vasyl Khomko served 2.5 years in the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, after which he spent almost a year in the Special Operations Forces.

He would not have been able to look his daughter in the eyes and teach her courage, effectiveness, and love for her own, if he had stayed behind the backs of those who, like him, voluntarily went to defend us from bloodthirsty inhumans - that is, Russians. He did not want glory or heroism. He wanted to protect the people dear to him from the fate of the residents of Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainians tortured in their native cities and villages.

- wrote Alyona Khomko.

The hero's wife also wrote a touching farewell to her husband.

Some of you studied with him at university, some worked in advertising in Kyiv, Almaty, Beirut, some filmed travel shows, some served together and defended Ukraine side by side. Son, brother, beloved husband, father, godfather, son-in-law, friend, colleague, comrade-in-arms - today we all bow our heads in endless sorrow before your sacrifice for our future and pay tribute to you, Warrior

- wrote Halyna Spivak.

Also, in another post, Halyna Spivak announced that the farewell to Vasyl will take place on December 5. The service in St. Michael's Cathedral will begin at 12:00, gathering at St. Michael's Square at 11:30.

The defender will be buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

As a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25, 65-year-old Ukrainian actor and decorator Vadym Tupchii, known for creating prosthetic noses for the "Show of Long-Nosed People," died. He lived alone in a high-rise building that was hit by a Russian drone.

Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 2525.11.25, 16:52 • 13722 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
