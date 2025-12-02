Former director of the show "Orel i Reshka" Vasyl Khomko died at the front

Vasyl "Beirut" Khomko volunteered to defend Ukraine in March 2022. In early October, the defender was considered missing, but it was later revealed that on October 2, 2025, he died in battle, covering the retreat of a group. He was 45 years old. This was reported by his wife Halyna Spivak and sister Alyona Khomko, according to UNN.

Vasyl Khomko served 2.5 years in the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, after which he spent almost a year in the Special Operations Forces.

He would not have been able to look his daughter in the eyes and teach her courage, effectiveness, and love for her own, if he had stayed behind the backs of those who, like him, voluntarily went to defend us from bloodthirsty inhumans - that is, Russians. He did not want glory or heroism. He wanted to protect the people dear to him from the fate of the residents of Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainians tortured in their native cities and villages. - wrote Alyona Khomko.

The hero's wife also wrote a touching farewell to her husband.

Some of you studied with him at university, some worked in advertising in Kyiv, Almaty, Beirut, some filmed travel shows, some served together and defended Ukraine side by side. Son, brother, beloved husband, father, godfather, son-in-law, friend, colleague, comrade-in-arms - today we all bow our heads in endless sorrow before your sacrifice for our future and pay tribute to you, Warrior - wrote Halyna Spivak.

Also, in another post, Halyna Spivak announced that the farewell to Vasyl will take place on December 5. The service in St. Michael's Cathedral will begin at 12:00, gathering at St. Michael's Square at 11:30.

The defender will be buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

Recall

As a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25, 65-year-old Ukrainian actor and decorator Vadym Tupchii, known for creating prosthetic noses for the "Show of Long-Nosed People," died. He lived alone in a high-rise building that was hit by a Russian drone.

Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 25