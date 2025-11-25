$42.370.10
03:19 PM • 2594 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 5644 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 6108 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 6668 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 10194 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11323 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20541 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13016 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11262 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 10027 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2326 views

As a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv on November 25, 65-year-old Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii, known for creating prosthetic noses for the "Long-Nosed Show," died. He lived alone in a high-rise building that was hit by a Russian drone.

Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 25
Photo: www.facebook.com/tymur.bobrovskyy

Vadym Tupchii, a Ukrainian actor and set designer, died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 25. Among other things, he created prosthetic noses for the "Long-Nosed Show," which was popular on Ukrainian TV in the 1990s. This was reported on Facebook by Ukrainian archaeologist and monument protector Timur Bobrovsky, according to UNN.

Details

One of those who took today's bombing of Kyiv upon himself was my good friend Vadym Tupchii. Extremely creative and talented, intelligent and ironic, a brilliant master

– Bobrovsky wrote.

He added that he had met him 10 days before his death.

We had dinner together, talked, and sang in warm company amidst another Kyiv blackout. And we said goodbye as if for a moment

– Bobrovsky's post reads.

At the time of his death, Tupchii was 65 years old. He had lived alone in the high-rise building hit by the Russian drone since 1996.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 7 people died and more than 20 were injured as a result of the November 25 attack on Kyiv.

UNN also reported that Natalia Khodemchuk, the widow of Valeriy Khodemchuk, who died in the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of April 26, 1986, died as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCultureKyivCrimes and emergencies
