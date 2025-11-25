Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 25

Photo: www.facebook.com/tymur.bobrovskyy

Vadym Tupchii, a Ukrainian actor and set designer, died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 25. Among other things, he created prosthetic noses for the "Long-Nosed Show," which was popular on Ukrainian TV in the 1990s. This was reported on Facebook by Ukrainian archaeologist and monument protector Timur Bobrovsky, according to UNN.

Details

One of those who took today's bombing of Kyiv upon himself was my good friend Vadym Tupchii. Extremely creative and talented, intelligent and ironic, a brilliant master – Bobrovsky wrote.

He added that he had met him 10 days before his death.

We had dinner together, talked, and sang in warm company amidst another Kyiv blackout. And we said goodbye as if for a moment – Bobrovsky's post reads.

At the time of his death, Tupchii was 65 years old. He had lived alone in the high-rise building hit by the Russian drone since 1996.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 7 people died and more than 20 were injured as a result of the November 25 attack on Kyiv.

UNN also reported that Natalia Khodemchuk, the widow of Valeriy Khodemchuk, who died in the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the night of April 26, 1986, died as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14.