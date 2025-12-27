The State Tax Service of Ukraine warned about technical work from December 31 to January 2

From December 31, 2025, to January 2, 2026, the platform of the State Tax Service (STS) of Ukraine will undergo routine and technical work related to the end of the 2025 budget year and the beginning of the 2026 budget year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the STS website.

Details

The STS reported that the work will be carried out in accordance with the Regulations on the operation of the bodies of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, approved by the order of the Treasury dated December 3, 2025, No. 296.

During the specified period, there may be restrictions on the operation of the electronic services of the State Tax Service of Ukraine - the post says.

December 31, 2025 – the last operating day of 2025 for receiving and processing tax invoices and adjustment calculations to tax invoices to the Unified Register of Tax Invoices, which will last until 3:00 p.m.

January 2, 2026 – the first operating day of 2026 for receiving and processing tax invoices and adjustment calculations, taking into account paragraph 3 of the Procedure for maintaining the Unified Register of Tax Invoices, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated December 29, 2010, No. 1246.

The results of processing electronic documents, except for tax invoices and adjustment calculations, received from 3:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025, to 3:00 p.m. on January 2, 2026, will be sent after the completion of routine and technical work - the state service promises.

It is noted that the fiscal server of the controlling body operates in normal mode with possible restrictions at night.

Starting from January 2, 2026, the information and communication systems of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, including the Unified Register of Tax Invoices, will operate in normal mode.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine published the operating schedule of the electronic payment system and the banking system for the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. The EPS will operate around the clock, but with restrictions for the State Treasury on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

