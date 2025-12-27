$41.930.22
December 26, 06:17 PM
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
The State Tax Service of Ukraine warned about technical work from December 31 to January 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The State Tax Service of Ukraine will carry out regulatory and technical work from December 31, 2025, to January 2, 2026. During this period, there may be restrictions on the operation of electronic services, in particular, for accepting tax invoices.

The State Tax Service of Ukraine warned about technical work from December 31 to January 2

From December 31, 2025, to January 2, 2026, the platform of the State Tax Service (STS) of Ukraine will undergo routine and technical work related to the end of the 2025 budget year and the beginning of the 2026 budget year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the STS website.

Details

The STS reported that the work will be carried out in accordance with the Regulations on the operation of the bodies of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, approved by the order of the Treasury dated December 3, 2025, No. 296.

During the specified period, there may be restrictions on the operation of the electronic services of the State Tax Service of Ukraine

- the post says.

December 31, 2025 – the last operating day of 2025 for receiving and processing tax invoices and adjustment calculations to tax invoices to the Unified Register of Tax Invoices, which will last until 3:00 p.m.

January 2, 2026 – the first operating day of 2026 for receiving and processing tax invoices and adjustment calculations, taking into account paragraph 3 of the Procedure for maintaining the Unified Register of Tax Invoices, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated December 29, 2010, No. 1246.

The results of processing electronic documents, except for tax invoices and adjustment calculations, received from 3:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025, to 3:00 p.m. on January 2, 2026, will be sent after the completion of routine and technical work

- the state service promises.

It is noted that the fiscal server of the controlling body operates in normal mode with possible restrictions at night.

Starting from January 2, 2026, the information and communication systems of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, including the Unified Register of Tax Invoices, will operate in normal mode.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine published the operating schedule of the electronic payment system and the banking system for the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. The EPS will operate around the clock, but with restrictions for the State Treasury on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

Extension of tax benefits and customs duty exemptions for defense needs: Zelenskyy signed bills24.12.25, 14:31 • 1950 views

Vita Zelenetska

Finance
New Year
Technology
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
State Tax Service of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine