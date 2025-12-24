$42.100.05
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 10800 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 10684 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 13900 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 31199 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 47464 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 63946 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 70808 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41837 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 53750 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Extension of tax benefits and customs duty exemptions for defense needs: Zelenskyy signed bills

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bills No. 14169 and No. 14170, which expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods and simplify customs procedures. This applies to components for drones, demining machines, and other products for the modernization and repair of weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bills No. 14169 and No. 14170, which expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods and simplify customs procedures. This applies to components for drones, demining machines, and other products for the modernization and repair of weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the cards of the relevant documents.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the cards of both bills state.

The first bill (No. 14169) aims to expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods. This includes components for drones, mechanized demining machines, technical reconnaissance countermeasures, and other products necessary for the modernization and repair of weapons.

It also proposes to exempt from VAT the import of modern combat simulators for training centers and firing ranges, which will improve the quality of military personnel training in safe and maximally realistic conditions.

The second bill (No. 14170) expands the list of cases where manufacturers can avoid paying import duties. This also applies to components for drones, demining machines, technical reconnaissance countermeasures, and other equipment that is manufactured, repaired, or modernized for the army.

The document also defines the procedure for actions if imported goods are destroyed, damaged, lost during testing, or deemed unsuitable. In such situations, enterprises will not receive additional charges and will be able to officially confirm the reasons for the loss.

The possibility of changing the purpose of goods or refusing to use them has been separately regulated – with payment of duty or re-export without penalties.

Both documents will enter into force on the day following their publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy."

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense, adopted a package of decisions to strengthen the country's defense industry.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine