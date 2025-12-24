Extension of tax benefits and customs duty exemptions for defense needs: Zelenskyy signed bills

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bills No. 14169 and No. 14170, which expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods and simplify customs procedures. This applies to components for drones, demining machines, and other products for the modernization and repair of weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the cards of the relevant documents.

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the cards of both bills state.

The first bill (No. 14169) aims to expand tax benefits for the import of defense goods. This includes components for drones, mechanized demining machines, technical reconnaissance countermeasures, and other products necessary for the modernization and repair of weapons.

It also proposes to exempt from VAT the import of modern combat simulators for training centers and firing ranges, which will improve the quality of military personnel training in safe and maximally realistic conditions.

The second bill (No. 14170) expands the list of cases where manufacturers can avoid paying import duties. This also applies to components for drones, demining machines, technical reconnaissance countermeasures, and other equipment that is manufactured, repaired, or modernized for the army.

The document also defines the procedure for actions if imported goods are destroyed, damaged, lost during testing, or deemed unsuitable. In such situations, enterprises will not receive additional charges and will be able to officially confirm the reasons for the loss.

The possibility of changing the purpose of goods or refusing to use them has been separately regulated – with payment of duty or re-export without penalties.

Both documents will enter into force on the day following their publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy."

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense, adopted a package of decisions to strengthen the country's defense industry.