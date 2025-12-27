Thailand and Cambodia agree on a truce

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
December 26, 06:17 PM • 11301 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 28783 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 24855 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 31243 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 44346 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 26557 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 21095 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19538 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21291 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 46431 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.9m/s
87%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel becomes the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland's independence: Netanyahu signs historic declarationDecember 26, 06:03 PM • 3364 views
US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees - ZelenskyyDecember 26, 06:36 PM • 2744 views
Bus explosion in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of incidentDecember 26, 07:55 PM • 3240 views
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is known11:50 PM • 4906 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine12:49 AM • 3850 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 15744 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 28784 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 19737 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 44348 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 46432 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Donetsk Oblast
California
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 15744 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 11095 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 11103 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 12950 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 27625 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Diia (service)
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Thailand and Cambodia agree on a truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed on a ceasefire regime, which is to take effect on December 27. After three days of negotiations, the secretariats of the General Border Committees agreed on the parameters of the initial silence regime.

Thailand and Cambodia agree on a truce

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed on a ceasefire during negotiations, which is set to take effect today, December 27. This is reported by Thai PBS, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after three days of intense consultations at the Ban Pakkad immigration checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, the secretariats of the General Border Committees of Thailand and Cambodia agreed on the parameters of an initial ceasefire.

A source close to the Thai government secretariat said that the initial ceasefire would be monitored for 72 hours, and any further ceasefire agreement would have to be approved by the National Security Council (NSC).

- reports Thai PBS.

According to the source, the atmosphere during the GBC secretariat meeting was tense as both sides tried to work out a mutually acceptable ceasefire agreement.

The meeting ended with the adoption of a draft agreement - the sixth in a row.

- writes Thai PBS.

If the peace agreement is approved by the National Security Council, chaired by acting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thai Defense Minister General Natthapon Nakpanich will sign it with his Cambodian counterpart in Chanthaburi province.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Thai Defense Minister Nakphanit flew to negotiations with Cambodia to sign a truce agreement. The three-week conflict has caused 98 deaths and half a million refugees.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Thailand