Thailand and Cambodia agree on a truce

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed on a ceasefire during negotiations, which is set to take effect today, December 27. This is reported by Thai PBS, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after three days of intense consultations at the Ban Pakkad immigration checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province, the secretariats of the General Border Committees of Thailand and Cambodia agreed on the parameters of an initial ceasefire.

A source close to the Thai government secretariat said that the initial ceasefire would be monitored for 72 hours, and any further ceasefire agreement would have to be approved by the National Security Council (NSC). - reports Thai PBS.

According to the source, the atmosphere during the GBC secretariat meeting was tense as both sides tried to work out a mutually acceptable ceasefire agreement.

The meeting ended with the adoption of a draft agreement - the sixth in a row. - writes Thai PBS.

If the peace agreement is approved by the National Security Council, chaired by acting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thai Defense Minister General Natthapon Nakpanich will sign it with his Cambodian counterpart in Chanthaburi province.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Thai Defense Minister Nakphanit flew to negotiations with Cambodia to sign a truce agreement. The three-week conflict has caused 98 deaths and half a million refugees.