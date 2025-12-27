All of Ukraine is under threat: a MiG-31K take-off has been recorded, a missile threat has been declared

On the night of December 27, a missile threat was declared throughout Ukraine after a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles, was detected taking off. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off detected - the message says.

Recall

On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons being used from Bryansk. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported high-speed targets heading towards Kyiv.

