All of Ukraine is under threat: a MiG-31K take-off has been recorded, a missile threat has been declared
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 27, a missile threat was declared throughout Ukraine. The reason was the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles.
All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off detected
Recall
On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons being used from Bryansk. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported high-speed targets heading towards Kyiv.
