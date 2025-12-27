Sabotage near Berdiansk: ATESH destroyed the occupiers' technical communication hub

The ATESH partisan movement conducted a successful operation in the Zaporizhzhia region, disabling a key telecommunications infrastructure facility of the Russian troops. The Ukrainian partisans reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Movement agents carried out sabotage in the area of temporarily occupied Berdiansk. A technical module of a telecommunications tower was destroyed at coordinates: 46.8491042, 36.778039. As a result of the explosion, the facility's operation was completely stopped.

Impact on enemy coordination

Disabling the tower caused large-scale communication disruptions in the Russian Armed Forces units stationed at strategically important points in the region. In particular, coordination and control disruptions were recorded:

in units located in the area of the "Berdiansk" airfield;

in units of the "Bashkortostan" regiment.

The absence of a stable signal in this area critically affects the occupiers' ability to quickly exchange data, control UAV flights, and manage personnel on a tense section of the front.

ATESH emphasized that they continue to systematically destroy the enemy's logistics and infrastructure.

ATESH continues to methodically destroy the infrastructure on which the Russian war machine relies. We know where you are, and we know your weaknesses – the organization's message states.

