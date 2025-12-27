"We have good chances": Trump optimistic about peace deal between Ukraine and Russia ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said he was optimistic about the final peace agreement when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits his Mar-a-Lago club on Sunday. This was reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's interview with New York Post.

"I think we have a good chance," he said. - Trump said.

According to him, both sides are allegedly interested in reaching agreements, but in different ways.

"I think now they (Ukrainians - IF-U) want it, and I think Russia wants it. But every time one side is ready, the other is not," he said. - emphasized the Head of the White House.

He reiterated that resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine has proven to be a difficult issue.

"I've settled eight wars, and this is the hardest of all. But I think we'll do it," the US president said.

Recall

US President Trump stated that the fate of the peace plan for Ukraine depends solely on his decision. He noted that Zelensky "will have nothing until I approve it." The American leader added that he believes that the meeting with Zelensky this weekend will be productive.

