"We have good chances": Trump optimistic about peace deal between Ukraine and Russia ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

December 26, 06:17 PM • 8436 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 21590 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 20915 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 27379 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 41033 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 25495 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 20254 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19297 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21093 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45411 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - poll
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 41036 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45413 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13097 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"
"We have good chances": Trump optimistic about peace deal between Ukraine and Russia ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Donald Trump stated that he is optimistic about reaching a peace agreement during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to his Mar-a-Lago club on Sunday. According to him, both sides are interested in reaching an agreement.

"We have good chances": Trump optimistic about peace deal between Ukraine and Russia ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said he was optimistic about the final peace agreement when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits his Mar-a-Lago club on Sunday. This was reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's interview with New York Post.

"I think we have a good chance," he said.

- Trump said.

According to him, both sides are allegedly interested in reaching agreements, but in different ways.

"I think now they (Ukrainians - IF-U) want it, and I think Russia wants it. But every time one side is ready, the other is not," he said.

- emphasized the Head of the White House.

He reiterated that resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine has proven to be a difficult issue.

"I've settled eight wars, and this is the hardest of all. But I think we'll do it," the US president said.

Recall

US President Trump stated that the fate of the peace plan for Ukraine depends solely on his decision. He noted that Zelensky "will have nothing until I approve it." The American leader added that he believes that the meeting with Zelensky this weekend will be productive.

Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders likely to hold a conference call on Saturday - Media26.12.25, 18:45 • 2352 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine