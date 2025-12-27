The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a mechanized assault by Russian troops in the direction of Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, and hit 12 armored vehicles. This was reported by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," according to UNN.

Another unsuccessful attempt by the occupiers to break through in the direction of Dobropillia. 1 tank, 9 MT-LBs, a BREM, 4 quad bikes, and a bridge layer. Movement along several routes at once. And another destruction of enemy armored groups. - the report says.

The remnants of the Russian military personnel are being destroyed right now, the military emphasized.

It is noted that the 12 units of enemy armored vehicles hit today are only part of its losses in the Dobropillia direction.

Recall

On December 22, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled a Russian assault in the Dobropillia area. 4 tanks were destroyed and 6 armored combat vehicles, 6 tanks, an armored personnel carrier, a quad bike, and 4 occupiers were hit.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 237 combat engagements: the most intense assaults continue in the Pokrovsk direction