December 26, 06:17 PM
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Ukrainian defenders stopped a mechanized assault by Russians near Dobropillia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an assault by Russian troops on Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, destroying 12 units of armored vehicles. The remaining enemy personnel are currently being eliminated.

Ukrainian defenders stopped a mechanized assault by Russians near Dobropillia

The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a mechanized assault by Russian troops in the direction of Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, and hit 12 armored vehicles. This was reported by the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," according to UNN.

Another unsuccessful attempt by the occupiers to break through in the direction of Dobropillia. 1 tank, 9 MT-LBs, a BREM, 4 quad bikes, and a bridge layer. Movement along several routes at once. And another destruction of enemy armored groups.

- the report says.

The remnants of the Russian military personnel are being destroyed right now, the military emphasized.

It is noted that the 12 units of enemy armored vehicles hit today are only part of its losses in the Dobropillia direction.

Recall

On December 22, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled a Russian assault in the Dobropillia area. 4 tanks were destroyed and 6 armored combat vehicles, 6 tanks, an armored personnel carrier, a quad bike, and 4 occupiers were hit.

Vita Zelenetska

