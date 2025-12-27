$41.930.22
Experts named the 4 most unreliable electric vehicles on the market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

A Consumer Reports analysis showed that modern electric vehicles have 79% more problems than internal combustion engine cars. This is due to new technologies and systems that are still in the debugging stage.

Experts named the 4 most unreliable electric vehicles on the market

Modern electric vehicles have 79% more problems compared to internal combustion engine cars. This is reported by the publication BGR with reference to Consumer Reports' analysis, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the reason is not that the cars are electric, but that these are new models with innovative technologies and systems that are still in the debugging stage. As a rule, fresh models have more problems due to the elimination of shortcomings during the development process.

These are new designs that use new technologies and systems, and newly introduced models tend to have more problems as manufacturers work out the kinks in their development. By comparison, hybrid cars have 26% fewer problems than ICE cars, suggesting that the technology can improve and become more reliable overall.

- the post says.

However, the numbers show that there are electric vehicles on the market that are not as reliable as they should be. Therefore, experts have named four such cars that should not be bought.

Chevrolet Bolt before 2022

2017-2022 models have a risk of battery fire. In addition, there seem to be a whole host of problems with the car's systems.

Owners report problems with the rearview camera and technology, keyless entry system, electrical components, and climate control. Others have noticed squeaks, rattles, and leaks, especially in door and window seals.

- writes BGR.

Despite Consumer Reports rating the Bolt quite low, people who own this car praise it.

Given this, the Bolt falls more into the "hit or miss" category than "avoid altogether," but still makes this list due to potential issues.

The good news is that newer models, starting in 2023, are likely to have resolved most of the issues.

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

Many pickup truck owners are not interested in electric models, as they require significantly more power, so it's not surprising that the 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning received a fairly low rating in Consumer Reports.

The publication reported problems with electrical equipment, including EV batteries, as well as problems with chargers, accessories, and in-cabin electronics.

"Highway fuel economy could be better, and some users report malfunctions when towing, which is a crucial function for many truck drivers. Not to mention that the series regularly faces production delays, including the current delay for new models," the publication reports.

2023 Toyota Prius Prime

This is another example of a car that received low reliability ratings from Consumer Reports, but many user reviews can be found online that say the opposite.

Currently, the 2023 Prius Prime has three issues: one concerns the rearview mirror, another concerns the maximum load capacity sensing system, and finally, several issues concern electrical components such as doors, latches, or locks.

- the publication emphasizes.

Users also report problems with the infotainment system, noting that the screen goes blank or works intermittently. In addition, owners mention problems with Bluetooth and phone connectivity, the exhaust system, and the battery.

"But there are also many users who report that they like this car, mentioning how pleasant it is to drive and that it generally works well. The reason why the Prius really deserves its place on this list is that this car has been on the market in one form or another since the late 1990s. The fact that, despite changes in technology, it still has problems is telling," BGR noted.

2024 Tesla Cybertruck

This car is known for its problems. Although the Model S also has its flaws, the Cybertruck has suffered from problems since its release.

Users say that the model is "simply not ready," and the price is too high for what it offers, compared to other EV models.

"There are also positive reviews praising the size of the pickup bed, the small turning radius, the responsive steering, and the overall versatility of the car. Tesla models are not the only expensive EVs with problems. In fact, one of the most expensive EVs on the market shows what's generally wrong with luxury EVs. You don't always pay a higher price for a high-quality car," the publication summarizes.

Recall

In November 2025, Ukrainians purchased 3,908 Chinese passenger cars, which is 4.8 times more than last year. The vast majority of them are electric vehicles, accounting for 93% of the total.

25% of new cars sold globally in 2025 were electric: here's who bought them18.12.25, 16:04 • 40036 views

Vita Zelenetska

Auto
Technology
Tesla Cybertruck